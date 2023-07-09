The Memphis Grizzlies were once again one of the best teams in the regular season in 2022-23. Their style of play is perfect for that juncture of the season because they run people out of the gym with their tremendous energy and impeccable defense that propels them to victory. Even without Ja Morant for a chunk of the campaign, their record was still terrific in the deep Western Conference, with 51 earns earning them the No. 2 seed.

In the playoffs, it was a whole different story as the Los Angeles Lakers wiped them out in six grueling games. Their weaknesses were evident, and one major one was their inexperience and immaturity when struck by adversity. Dillon Brooks was the catalyst of the extra-curricular activities that negatively affected the youthful squad, so the Grizzlies decided to let him walk in free agency.

With Brooks walking out the door and Morant suspended for the first 25 games of next season, Memphis knew it needed to shore up the point guard spot. The Grizzlies made several key moves in that area, sending Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics to acquire Marcus Smart. Memphis also signed veteran Derrick Rose for point guard depth.

Grizzlies' Marcus Smart trade

There is no question that the Marcus Smart addition to the Grizzlies was one of the best moves in the offseason so far, even though they paid a hefty price to do it by giving up Jones and two first-round picks. Smart's contributions will be vital, especially with Morant sitting out the first 25 games of the season due to his latest suspension. Smart will be slotted into the starting point guard role in place of Morant, and he showed that he can thrive in that slot during his time with the Boston Celtics.

There are times the offense can still be a concern because Smart enjoys chucking up random threes and contested mid-range shots. It is on the defensive end where opponents will have a headache every night. Memphis will have the last two Defensive Player of the Year awardees on the roster as Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead the charge.

Any NBA pundit knows that defense in the NBA will not work out if things do not mesh well as a team. Smart and Jackson are the perfect pieces to catapult their teammates to give it their all on that side of the floor. Guys like Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, and Ziaire Williams are some of the other players who will have a large role to play on defense as well.

Aside from Smart's defensive prowess, he brings the grit and energy every night even if the team is struggling. The never-say-die mentality is instilled in him, so the next task is to spread it to his teammates, especially the young ones who have not experienced a ton of high stakes NBA games yet.

The leadership of Smart along with Derrick Rose were the reasons why the Grizzlies' front office pursued them. Smart and Rose bring stability and mentorship to a squad that has a lot of talent but still lacks the guidance of what it to takes to become a consistent force in the NBA when the games really matter.

Marcus Smart has had his issues in the past, but as he enters his 10th season in the Association, his maturity and leadership has improved a lot compared to his early days with the Celtics. He will prove to be a home-run addition for Memphis.