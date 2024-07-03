Jaylen Brown has been reunited with the customized ring that he lost during the Boston Celtics championship parade. And as he promised, he gave the two lucky fans who found the ring quite the reward.

Celtics fans Luke and Adi found the ring at the parade and were able to get in contact with the 2024 NBA Finals MVP after seeing a news article about the lost ring.

Celtics fans get big reward

Jaylen Brown and the fans who found the ring met up on Causeway Street outside TD Garden in Boston, where the 2024 NBA Finals MVP quickly exited a van dressed incognito in a hoodie and sunglasses, and gave them their reward: a signed basketball, a signed jersey and courtside tickets to the Celtics' ring ceremony during their home opener.

Adi and Luke, the fans who found the ring, humbly responded to Brown after he gave them their rewards.

“We really just wanted you to have it back, you should re-invest these in the community,” Adi and Luke said.

“One act of kindness is what we need, so we appreciate it,” responded Brown.

The ring features Brown's personal brand's logo, “7uice,” in Celtics green and white surrounded by diamonds.

It's clear how much this ring means to Brown, who immediately took to social media following the championship parade to enlist Boston's help in returning the ring to him.

“Big reward for whoever find this ring lost it at the parade if you find it lmk please,” Brown said on his Instagram story.

During the parade when Jaylen Brown lost the ring, he was seen celebrating with his Finals MVP trophy and wearing a shirt that said, “state your source” in reference to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Previously, Smith claimed that a source told him that, “It’s not so much [Brown is] underrated, it’s that he’s just not liked because of his ‘I’m better than you mentality, it’s the reason he’s not as marketable as he should be.”

Brown had an incredible MVP-performance while leading the Celtics to the title, averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals while playing stifling defense against the Dallas Mavericks' star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Brown was also the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, averaging 29.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals as the Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers to advance to the NBA Finals.

The next time Brown sees these lucky fans, his signature “7uice” ring won't be the only piece of hardware on his finger. He, and the rest of the Celtics, will be receiving their championship rings from NBA commissioner Adam Silver as they raise banner number 18.