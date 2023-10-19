Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has become a key part of the franchise's current core, yet frequent trade rumors didn't always make him feel that way. However, this offseason Boston's front office cleared up any confusion by offering Brown the richest contract in NBA history.

The now longest-tenured Celtic is set to make a whopping $304 million over five years. While living up to that money won't be easy, Brown feels more than ready to do so, per AP Sports.

“I feel great. I feel poised. I feel ready to have a great year,” Brown said. “I put in a lot of work trying to make plays, trying to get guys open. Trying to get our offense set. Seeing the game, reading the game. Overall, just being a better basketball player. Can’t wait to show it this year.”

Last season, the soon-to-be 27-year-old had a fantastic year, averaging a career-high 26.6 points per game and becoming an All-Star for the second time. Unfortunately, the memory of his performance soured, as he had a terrible outing against the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Although a few whispers of a potential trade for Damian Lillard existed, the Celtics doubled down on their trust in Jaylen Brown this summer. With this new deal, there's no question that Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens sees Brown as a cornerstone of the Green Team's quest for Banner No. 18.

Alongside Brown are fellow stars Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porziņģis. Together, the new-look C's boast a formidable starting five that Brown can help take to the next level with his playmaking.