Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown couldn’t have played worse in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He put up just 19 points on 8-of-23 shooting and turned the ball over a whopping eight times.

After such a disastrous outing, Brown’s future in Beantown might be in question. The 26-year-old made his first All-NBA Team this season and is eligible for a $295 million contract extension this summer. However, with the Celtics likely giving Jayson Tatum a significant extension as well in the near future, money could be pretty tight for the front office.

Regardless of the financials, it doesn’t seem like Brown is completely out on Boston. Trade rumors have been swirling around him for years, yet after the Game 7 loss he suggested that his time in Beantown might not be over, via HoopsHype:

“This is not the end,” Brown told the media. “We got a lot better to give, a lot better basketball to play and you just gotta look at it like that. But tough night.”

The two-time All-Star arguably cost the Celtics the game on Monday night, as his shot selection and general decision-making were abysmal. His poor Game 7 performance is especially frustrating given that he had a great regular season in which he averaged more than 26 points per game on 49% shooting from the field. Whether or not Boston plans to stick with Brown could be decided this offseason.

And while the front office might be on the fence, Tatum wants Brown by his side in the years to come.

“It’s extremely important,” Tatum said. “[Brown is] one of the best players in the league.”

With the Celtics’ playoff run over, an offseason full of contract questions and debates on whether or not Boston’s star duo should be broken up will begin. All of this chatter could’ve been avoided with a championship, but at least Tatum and Brown have each other’s backs following a disappointing finish.