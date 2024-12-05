Jaylen Brown has always played with a fire, but he has undergone a metamorphosis over the last several months. The All-Star Boston Celtics guard continues to carry a huge chip on his shoulder, determined to keep defying expectations and leave an indelible mark on the game of basketball. When he is on the court, no one is safe from his fury.

During Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons, Brown operated with a unique intensity. He dunked on physical forward Isaiah Stewart, giving the fans inside TD Garden a mental poster to take home with them. Though, it is what the 2024 NBA Finals MVP did after the emphatic jam that made the strongest impression on people.

He stared into the eyes of Stewart and acted out the throat slash celebration. This man is not messing around.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown has the people talking

The 28-year-old's display is probably on the NBA's radar by now. “Jaylen Brown just posterized Isaiah Stewart, stared him down, and did a throat slash,” Jared Weiss of The Athletic posted on X. “That’s gonna be a fine from the league.” Fans are not treating their guy any differently, though. “Jaylen Brown gave a post dunk throat slash right in front of {official} Scott Foster and lived to tell about it,” Celtics-centric podcast Chuddy's Corner said. “{GOAT} stuff.”

It has been said to excess already, but United States Basketball should have tried harder not to cross either Brown or Jayson Tatum during the Olympics. The thought of the reigning champion Celtics engaging in a revenge tour should be terrifying to the rest of the hoops world.

The 9-14 Pistons are unfortunately just collateral damage. Few non-Detroit fans are likely to feel much sympathy for Stewart, though. The controversial enforcer-type was arrested for punching Drew Eubanks in February (charges were dropped), so hopefully he does not take Brown's boasting to heart.

Based on how this matchup is going, however, all Stewart and the Pistons can do is give the former California Golden Bears star his due. Brown scored 23 points in the first half and is averaging 25.0 on the season. His shooting percentage is far below where it needs to be (just under 43 percent entering Wednesday's contest), but he is impacting the action with his reliable defense and solid rebounding and playmaking skills (6.4 boards and 4.3 assists per game).

If and when Brown does reach his top form, the Celtics should somehow become even more intimidating. Boston defeated Detroit, 130-120. The carnage continues.