Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a night to remember on Friday, combining a standout performance on the court with a personal milestone off it. Following the Celtics’ 108-96 NBA Cup win over the Washington Wizards, Brown finally met Bill Nye the Science Guy, fulfilling a wish he had shared publicly earlier this month.

The victory over the Wizards improved Boston’s record to 13-3 on the season and 2-1 in their East Group C standings. Brown was instrumental in the win, delivering a dominant all-around performance with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. After leading his team to victory, the All-Star forward and reigning Finals MVP met Nye in the tunnel and later shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to commemorate the moment and thank the iconic science educator.

Jaylen Brown reflects on meeting Bill Nye after Celtics' NBA Cup win vs. Wizards

Brown had first expressed his desire to meet Nye in a tweet earlier in November, writing, “How can I meet Bill Nye the science guy.” When asked about the meeting during his postgame comments, Brown reflected on why Nye had been such a significant figure in his life and what prompted him to make the post.

“I think I was just up thinking about the educational experience, and it just crossed my mind – I gotta meet this guy,” Brown said. “His contributions to STEM and STEAM have been amazing, and he made learning fun. Growing up, I used to be excited when the teacher said we’re watching Bill Nye today. So, looking back on it, to be able to shake his hand for helping me in my educational journey, it was pretty cool tonight.”

Brown continued, “What an honor. Definitely was excited to meet him, and it was pretty cool just to shake his hand.”

The meeting with Nye was a personal highlight for Brown on a night that also reinforced the Celtics’ standing as one of the NBA’s top teams this season. While his leadership and performance underscored his pivotal role in Boston’s success, the interaction showcased a different side of Brown, highlighting his interests and personality beyond basketball.

The Celtics will now return home to begin a two-game stretch at TD Garden. Their next matchup is against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7) on Sunday afternoon. With momentum from their NBA Cup victory, the Celtics aim to solidify their position in the tournament standings and maintain their strong start to the season.