Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks, ending his season and putting the nail in the coffin in the Celtics' repeat dreams.

It has also resulted in a huge shakeup for his team. With Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday already out, the Celtics are looking to make more changes after hitting the reset button for the new season. This may also include potential trades of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, with the Celtics understood to be listening to offers.

Amid all this, their 27-year-old star continues his long and arduous rehabilitation. 45 days into recovery following the surgery he had within 18 hours of the injury, Tatum seems to be running thin on patience.

“Day 45… this is some bulls–t,” he wrote on his X account, clearly feeling the effects of a long recovery process that can easily take seven to 15 months.

Tatum’s surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York, and the early intervention may as well lead to long-term benefits for Boston. Celtics president Brad Stevens had called the medical team’s quick intervention “an amazing set of circumstances.”

Stevens revealed that the Celtics’ Dr. Schena was on call with O’Malley the night of the injury, and the surgery had already been performed by the end of the next day.

“So as tough as that injury is and as tough as that was that night, just an amazing set of circumstances, and an amazing thank you from our organization to Dr. O’Malley, the nurses at HSS and everybody there,” he had said, as per MassLive.

While no official return date has been set as of yet, it would be surprising if Tatum plays in the 2025-26 season. The Celtics are looking at a transition season and may make further changes before the new season tips off.