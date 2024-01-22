Kristaps Porzingis received his final status for Monday's Celtics-Mavericks game.

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to right knee inflammation, the team announced.

It should be noted that Monday's affair represents the second of a back-to-back for Boston. Boston earned a 116-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and Porzingis scored 32 points and added six rebounds in the win.

Still, Porzingis, who of course played two and a half seasons in Dallas, will miss Monday's contest.

The game projects to be a competitive affair nonetheless. The Celtics own the NBA's best record while the Mavericks have done an impressive job of staying afloat despite a plethora of injury concerns. Boston will still present a challenge for Dallas despite Porzingis' absence.

With that being said, the Celtics will unquestionably miss Porzingis on Monday.

Kristaps Porzingis' impact on Celtics

Porzingis is currently in his first season with the Celtics. We will take a look at his statistics in just a moment, but there is more to the story than what the stats suggest.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are Boston's best players. They are both superstars, but defenses have been able to focus on guarding them in previous seasons. Additionally, Tatum and Brown opted for isolation plays at times. With Porzingis now on the roster, the Celtics have a big man who can stretch the floor at an elite level.

Porzingis is a tremendous pick-and-roll or pick-and-fade option. Either way, the Celtics tend to find the bottom of the net.

Porzingis is averaging 19.5 points per game on 52.5 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Earning a road victory in Dallas without Porzingis will prove to be a challenge against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavs. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST on Monday night as these talented squads prepare to go head-to-head.