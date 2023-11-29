The Dallas Mavericks have had an amazing start to the season and star guard Luka Doncic is a huge reason why. It's easy to see why, as his offensive prowess leads to him making impossible shots that demoralize his opponents. However, Luka has made improvements in his defense and he thinks that everyone should pay more attention to it.

In postgame comments captured by Dallas Mavericks reporter Landon Thomas after the Maverick's 121-115 win over the Houston Rockets in both team's final in-season tournament game, he spoke about his drastic defensive improvement.

“I think I’ve been very good defensively. I know people are not going to say that but my team knows it, and coaches know it.”

When Thomas asked what areas of Luka's defensive game have improved, he said, “[My] energy and reading the game. The IQ has to be there too…just more hands and more energy.”

Doncic's defense also made headlines when his defense of Rockets guard Dillon Brooks forced him into a missed layup. Doncic even talked trash to him as he missed the shot.

RECOMMENDED
cG9zdDoyNTYxODk0-thumbnail
Why Mavs' Luka Doncic will have his best season yet in 2023-24

Joey Mistretta ·

Mavs' Luka Doncic hyped up, on fire, with the 2K24 shot creator takeover logo beside him, with Bucks' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar beside Doncic
Mavs' Luka Doncic drops hilarious 6-word take on crazy hook shot in win vs. Rockets

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Mavs Luka Doncic and Rockets Boban Marjanovic
Mavs' Luka Doncic, Rockets' Boban Marjanovic have sweet reunion

Tim Crean ·

Doncic's comments come as the team is ranked 25th in the NBA in defense. They finished last season 25th in defense, missing the play-in with consecutive losses to close out the season before sitting Doncic and then newly acquired star Kyrie Irving in their final game against the Chicago Bulls.

For the Mavericks to make a leap, the defense has to improve on all fronts. Luka, who's already a game-changing offensive player, definitely can affect the team with his improved level of defense.