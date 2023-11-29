Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is an offensive mastermind but he wants more attention to be paid to his defensive improvements.

The Dallas Mavericks have had an amazing start to the season and star guard Luka Doncic is a huge reason why. It's easy to see why, as his offensive prowess leads to him making impossible shots that demoralize his opponents. However, Luka has made improvements in his defense and he thinks that everyone should pay more attention to it.

In postgame comments captured by Dallas Mavericks reporter Landon Thomas after the Maverick's 121-115 win over the Houston Rockets in both team's final in-season tournament game, he spoke about his drastic defensive improvement.

“I think I’ve been very good defensively. I know people are not going to say that but my team knows it, and coaches know it.”

When Thomas asked what areas of Luka's defensive game have improved, he said, “[My] energy and reading the game. The IQ has to be there too…just more hands and more energy.”

Luka Dončić: “I think I’ve been very good defensively. I know people are not going to say that but my team knows it, coaches know it.” 2I asked him what areas in defense did he feel he improved this season. Luka said energy, reading the game and IQ. pic.twitter.com/RR8NU2XZtU — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) November 29, 2023

Doncic's defense also made headlines when his defense of Rockets guard Dillon Brooks forced him into a missed layup. Doncic even talked trash to him as he missed the shot.

Luka Doncic had a few words for Dillon Brooks after he missed this layup pic.twitter.com/qH3swmDBPg — GAME TIME NEWS (@VideoHoop) November 29, 2023

Doncic's comments come as the team is ranked 25th in the NBA in defense. They finished last season 25th in defense, missing the play-in with consecutive losses to close out the season before sitting Doncic and then newly acquired star Kyrie Irving in their final game against the Chicago Bulls.

For the Mavericks to make a leap, the defense has to improve on all fronts. Luka, who's already a game-changing offensive player, definitely can affect the team with his improved level of defense.