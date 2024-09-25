Jaylen Brown is soon launching his sneaker brand called 741. After being crowned the NBA Finals MVP last season, many sneaker companies offered him endorsement deals. However, according to sources, Brown turned down over $50 million worth of deals to pursue starting his own shoe company.

Brown shared his sentiments on why he decided to create his own brand instead of signing with major well-known sneaker companies. He said that the newer generation of athletes should lean more towards exploring their creativity. While there's nothing wrong with joining established entities in the market, what's more important to the Boston Celtics star is that he can bring value to the industry in his own way.

“The understanding of ownership and value is what’s important for the next generation of athletes,” Brown said. “It’s time to think different and be different… create new ideas. It’s time to create more value for everyone involved, from athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them.”

The Celtics star also explained why he named his sneaker brand ‘741':

“The name “741” itself comes with a deep personal connection, stating that the number 7, 4, and 1 have appeared frequently in his life and represent spiritual awakening, hard work, and new beginnings. 741 is more than just a sneaker brand—it's a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership.”

Lastly, the late great Kobe Bryant inspired Brown to create his own brand. He mentioned that Bryant planned on starting his own sneaker company before tragically passing away. Brown said that he plans on following Bryant's footsteps by bringing the sports world and its society to new heights through 741.

Jaylen Brown to wear 741 in the 2024-25 season

Jaylen Brown's upcoming sneaker brand 741 is set to launch on October 22, 2024. Its launch date is the same as the commencement of the 2024-25 NBA season. Having that in mind, Brown is surely going to unveil his shoes on the hardwood in the Boston Celtics' opening night against the New York Knicks.

For those interested in grabbing a pair of 741s, Brown's upcoming sneakers are now available for pre-order on the official website. As of this publishing, there aren't much details regarding the 741s. What we do know is that the shoe comes in one colorway. Prices will likely be revealed by the time the shoes go on sale. However, it's worth noting that signing up for the pre-order will keep consumers notified regarding the pair.