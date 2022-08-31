It looks like Boston Celtics fans have nothing to worry about with regards to Jaylen Brown despite the previous rumors linking him in the Kevin Durant trade talks.

For those not in the know, the Celtics have been mentioned as trade suitors for KD before he re-committed to the Brooklyn Nets. According o reports, the Celtics offered a package with Brown as the centerpiece in exchange for Durant.

The situation sparked all sorts of talks, from how Brown would feel disrespected by the move to how he could also ask out. His rather cryptic reaction didn’t help, instead only fueling speculations that the Celtics damaged their relationship with him.

Malcom Brogdon, however, doesn’t think the Beantown faithful have anything to worry about. He has been friends with Brown for years, and as he checked on his Celtics teammate amid the rumors, the former Indiana Pacers guard was convinced that everything was just fine on his end.

“Like any human being, sometimes you want to be checked on to see how you’re doing, but that’s all I did with him,” Brogdon shared, per Boston Globe. “Jaylen’s a confident guy and he understands this is part of the business as well. So he’s a pro. He’s going to come back ready for training camp and ready to work.”

Team president Brad Stevens has since shared the Celtics’ commitment to Jaylen Brown, and he also clarified they have been in constant communication with the young swingman amid all the speculations. With that said, those rumors about a potentially cracked relationship were not true at all.

Brown has already proven himself to be a high-impact player, and after a season that saw the Celtics reach the Finals, he is expected to only raise his game even more. Luckily for Boston, despite the lack of respect he’s getting, Brown seems to remain committed to the team as well.