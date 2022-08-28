‘Jaylen is very disrespected’: Tacko Fall gets brutally honest on Celtics star Jaylen Brown

Former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall doesn’t think Jaylen Brown gets the love he deserves–both from the Beantown faithful and NBA fans in general.

Speaking with Scoop B. Robinson for Bovada, Fall opened up about his thoughts on his former teammate, who was previously rumored to be offered to the Brooklyn Nets as the centerpiece of a Kevin Durant trade package. This is after a season when he helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals, even looking like their best player past Jayson Tatum at times.

“I think Jaylen is very disrespected,” Fall said, per Boston.com. “I think he doesn’t get the praise he deserves sometimes and he’s a great player. Jaylen is nice, and for him, he just gotta keep doing what he’s doing. He’s very focused, he’s very locked in. He knows what he wants to accomplish, and they’re doing well.”

For a player of Jaylen Brown’s caliber to be repeatedly mentioned in trade rumors is disrespectful indeed. It would have been a little more understandable if his partnership with Jayson Tatum was not working, but that’s not the case as the two have learned to effectively play alongside each other.

Many thought that the Celtics have damaged their relationship with Brown due to the KD trade rumor, but it doesn’t look like there’s an issue between both sides. In fact, team president Brad Stevens even recently emphasized their desire to keep Jaylen long-term ahead of a potential contract extension.

“The outside noise doesn’t really matter,” Tacko Fall added on Jaylen Brown’s situation. “It’s what the organization thinks of him. And I know the organization thinks greatly of him, and I know he loves Boston, so that’s all that matters.”