Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat was an absolute classic. The contest went back and forth in what eventually resulted in Derrick White saving the day for the Celtics with a last-second game-winning tip-in. Needless to say, Boston fans are now over the moon after watching Derrick White save their season with his heroic effort.

Before White won the game at the buzzer, though, Heat talisman Jimmy Butler made three clutch free throws to give Miami a one-point lead with just 3.0 seconds remaining. The six-time All-Star showed nerves of steel by draining all of his attempts from the line in what should have resulted in the Heat booking their ticket in the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It just wasn’t to be for Miami, though, and they have Derrick White to thank for that.

After the game, an elated Jaylen Brown relived the roller coaster of emotions he went through in the dying second of Game 6. He could barely put it into words:

“It all happened so fast,” Brown said. “… Smart shot it, and I thought it was good. And then Derrick White, like a flash of lightning, just came out of nowhere and saved the day. It was just an incredible play.”

Brown then spilled on how nervous he was after Butler made his free throws. At that point, JB had to look to the high heavens for some divine providence:

“In all honesty, at that point, I’m in full prayer mode,” Brown said. “Whatever prayer I got, reciting it over and over in my head. I knew our season was on the brink. I’m just grateful to God that we was able to get the win.”

"Derrick White like a flash of lightning just came out of no where and saved the day." #BleedGreen #Celticsin7 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Mj0PUuQlIA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

True enough, Brown’s prayers were answered, and now, the Celtics live to fight another day yet again.