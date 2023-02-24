Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics survived a tough challenge from Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers in their first game since the All-Star break, as they came away with a 1423-138 overtime victory on the road Thursday night.

The Celtics had to play a nearly perfect game on offense to stave off Indiana, especially with Turner dropping bombs from deep all throughout the contest. As it turned out, Boston was ready to take the risk of Turner getting hot from behind the arc and fortunately for the Celtics, they still ended up winning the contest (via Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star).

“Jaylen Brown says the Celtics went in OK with the idea of letting Myles Turner take 3s and they didn’t change their strategy much, but said Turner made them pay for it.”

The Celtics had a collective effort to counter Indiana. Jayson Tatum paced the team with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown racked up 30 points with 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench and fired 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the floor. Marcus Smart also stepped up in overtime during which he posted seven points and two rebounds to help Boston finally pull away for good from the Pacers.

Turner, on the other hand, torched Boston for 40 points, while making 14 of his 15 shots from the field, including an incredible 8-for-10 shooting from the 3-point region.

The Celtics improved to 43-17 after the win and will look to continue their winning ways this Saturday versus the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.