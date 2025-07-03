The Milwaukee Brewers are competing for a chance at a playoff spot. Currently, they are just three games behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central while holding onto a wildcard spot. Because of this, it might open the lines for the Brewers' trade markets. Regardless, the Brewers' trade prospects might not help them win the title if the team trades them for a temporary solution that might not make a difference.

Milwaukee has already seen success from Jacob Misiorowski, as he outdueled Paul Skenes. Now, the Brewers aim to continue thriving, despite some inconsistencies and a team that has yet to find its full footing. There is a chance to make a playoff run in Milwaukee, but the Brew Crew cannot trade away their youth for a quick fix.

The Brewers are middling in hitting, ranking 15th in batting average and 14th in runs. That could cause them to push the panic button and trade away one of their top young talent for a big bat. That won't work, and it won't help them overcome the Cubs. These three Brewers prospects must stay in Milwaukee.

Cooper Pratt cannot enter the Brewers' trade market

Cooper Pratt could have made the big-league roster earlier this season. However, the team elected to keep him in the minors. Pratt did well last season, batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .362 with eight home runs, 45 RBIs, 56 runs, and 27 stolen bases.

Pratt is having moderate success in Double-A Biloxi. So far, he is batting .253 with five home runs, 40 RBIs, 46 runs with 20 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .346 over 265 at-bats. Pratt has been emerging as a great future option for the Brew Crew. But at just 20 years old, the Brewers can afford to let him cook in the minor leagues.

Pratt is someone who can definitely be the starting shortstop within a year or two. Currently, Joey Ortiz plays there, but he is not the long-term solution.

Luis Pena is among the Brewers' trade prospects who must stay

Luis Pena is thriving in the minor leagues and making a name for himself. At first, he was not even on the radar, as there were several others ahead of him. But his performance this season has elevated him among the organizational ranks. That makes him one of the most valuable Brewers trade prospects.

Pena is batting .311 with six home runs, 41 RBIs, 48 runs, along with 35 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .382 for Double-A Biloxi. Notably, he has emerged as one of the top hitters in the lineup and could soon see himself move up to the next level. Another thing that makes Pena valuable is his versatility. He can play second base, shortstop, and third base.

Brice Turang has produced modest results at the big-league level, but has not cemented himself as the second baseman for years to come. Likewise, the Brewers don't have stars at shortstop or third base, so Pena could certainly be a player in the next few seasons. The Brewers should not trade Pena to make an upgrade because he will prove to be very valuable and affordable over the next few seasons.

Jesus Made is too valuable to be on the Brewers' trade market

Jesus Made is just 18 years old and has already had an explosive start to his career. Remarkably, he went off in the Dominican Summer League last season and continues to make a mark at the lower levels. But his youthfulness and untapped potential have made him one of the best Brewers trade prospects.

Made is batting .277 with four home runs, 40 RBIs, and 48 runs, along with 36 stolen bases and a .384 on-base percentage. Significantly, his great eye at the plate and his quick feet have made him one of the best prospects in the system. Pitchers cannot keep an eye on him on the basepaths, and cannot get him out at the plate without issues.

Made is an infielder who can play second base and shortstop. As noted earlier, the Brewers have significant holes at those two positions, and that could open up something for Made in the future. However, seeing as he is only 18 years old, there is still time to let him develop. Assuming the Brewers don't trade him, Milwaukee fans could see him with the big-league club within 2-3 years.

The Brewers are not far off from competing for a World Series title. Regardless, they must avoid the pressure to trade away Pratt, Pena, or Made. Even Misiorowski and Logan Henderson provide great value currently, as both could help the Brewers make the playoffs and then compete in the wildcard series.