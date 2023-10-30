We're back with yet another prediction and pick for Monday's slate of NBA action. We head over to the Eastern Conference for this tight matchup as the Boston Celtics (2-0) visit the Washington Wizards (1-1). Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are undefeated on the season after beating the New York Knicks and Miami Heat in their first two games. They faced two of their biggest rivals in the East and were able to get the job done. Now, they'll see Kristaps Porzingis facing off against his former team as they try to remain perfect on the young season.

The Washington Wizards are 1-1 after a bad loss to the Indiana Pacers on opening night, but a great bounce-back win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their following game. They're still trying to figure out life without Porzingis or Bradley Beal, but Kyle Kuzma and newly-acquired Jordan Poole are intent on giving this team a new identity.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Wizards Odds

Boston Celtics: -10 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +10 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-112)

Under: 229.5 (-108)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are looking like the team to beat this season and while it's still early, they're many experts' picks to come out of the Eastern Conference and make the Finals. Their first two games were solid tests in having to face two rivals. While they're usually led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, this year's Celtics squad seems even more dangerous as they have Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White all emerging as viable scoring options for their offense. They're going to miss Marcus Smart and his defensive presence along the perimeter, but we're quickly seeing that the tandem of Holiday and White can put together lockdown performances of their own.

Kristaps Porzingis is becoming the main difference in the potency of this Celtics offense and he could be the missing piece they need to win a championship. He'll have some added motivation coming into this game against his former team, so expect him to feast in the paint with Washington's starting center out of the game. They've been scoring by committee through the first two games, but expect Porzingis to have an especially good opportunity in this one.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards haven't been doing a bad job this season of scoring the ball and have been able to create their own shots. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are looking to be a solid duo and they play very well in tandem. The one issue we've seen up to this point has been their defense, which can be a tad lazy at times. However, holes in the defense can always be ironed out throughout the season and the Wizards are happy to see that they're producing in the scoring. Daniel Gafford will be questionable for them heading into this game, so it'll be crucial to see who steps up if he can't be there to guard Porzingis.

To cover this double-digit spread, the Wizards will have to replicate their defensive numbers from their last game against the Grizzlies. They managed nine steals and five blocks while causing 16 total turnovers for Memphis. The Celtics have been an offensive powerhouse, so the Wizards will have a tall task of trying to slow them down. Poole and Kuzma will have to keep their scoring output high to match that of Brown and Tatum, so it'll be interesting to see how the young stars respond to the challenge.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick

We've seen Washington Wizards score a ton of points in one game and we saw their defense show up in another. For them to have a chance here, they'll need more synergy on both ends of the floor as it'll take a complete effort for them to beat the Celtics. If Daniel Gafford ends up taking the floor, they'll have a solid chance to play some meaningful defense.

However, without Gafford, Kristaps Porzingis is bound to have his way with the Wizards. It'll be his first game back against his former team and we don't see anyone on the Wizards lineup that could truly slow him down. Expect Porzingis to be aggressive in finding his shot here. If he can find a rhythm early, the Wizards could be in for a long night. For our prediction, let's go with the Boston Celtics to cover the wide spread.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -10 (-110)