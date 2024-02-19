The NBA All-Star game is usually played at a relaxed pace. Apart from fancy fastbreaks and highlight dunks, the intensity shown by players is close to none. And this is exactly what many fans are complaining about. With the NBA's best all lacing up at once, many wish to see a game where the stars compete at the highest level. Boston Celtics wingman Jaylen Brown seems to share the sentiment.

Fresh off a 36-point All-Star outing on Sunday, Brown spoke to the media about the highly-discussed topic.

“Hopefully as years go on, it (the All-Star game) gets back to being what the fans wanna see,” Brown said, per ClutchPoints and Celtics on CLNS.

While the sight of a competitive All-Star game may be eye-candy to basketball enthusiasts, a lingering concern surrounding the idea touches on injuries. For many players, the All-Star break is a chance to unwind and recover from the draining schedule of the regular season. And one of the worst things that can happen to a team is for their franchise player to get hurt during the festivities.

Still, Jaylen Brown says that there have been ongoing discussions about trying to find a balance between player safety and increased effort.

“There's definitely some discussions. I guess guys are trying to figure out how to do that (playing harder) at the same time (while) having fun, being safe, being injury-free,” he added.

With the All-Star Game happening once a year, NBA fans will have to wait until 2025 to see if the players will decide to shift to a higher gear. Still, the fact that discussions are already being raised means that the concern might have a solution next year.