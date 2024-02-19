Jalen Rose appreciates Jaylen Brown.

On Saturday evening, Boston Celtics all-star wing Jaylen Brown participated in the NBA dunk contest from Indianapolis, ultimately finishing in second place to last year's winner Mac McClung. Brown performed an array of dunks for the sold-out Indianapolis crowd, including a left-handed finish with a Michael Jackson-like sequined glove, along with a dunk over popular streamer Kai Cenat with a little help from Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum.

One person who was more than impressed by what he saw from Brown on Saturday was none other than former college basketball legend and NBA guard Jalen Rose.

“Jalen Brown, my guy, representing Atlanta,” said Rose, per Celtics on CLNS on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “You see he tried to put on for Dominique [Wilkins]. He went to Cal, and obviously got his brother Jayson Tatum involved in his routine as well, but again, yes, Jaylen is exactly right. And I'm happy for him and I'm proud of him that he took the time and the energy to participate tonight, but we're going to need more.”

Indeed, Brown had a friend show up in an Atlanta Hawks Dominique Wilkins jersey for one of the dunks, which unfortunately was entirely missed by what was an inconsistent-at-best broadcast from TNT on Saturday. Although not every fan may have been blown away by his dunks, it says a lot about Jaylen Brown that he was willing to participate when so many All-Star caliber players chose to sit this event out.