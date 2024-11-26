BOSTON — Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis haven't even played 60 games together, but that hasn't stopped them from creating an apparent, on-court connection. That bond was on display on Monday night, as the Celtics prevailed 126-94 over the Los Angeles Clippers in Porzingis' season debut.

In the second quarter of the 32-point blowout, Brown threw up a beautiful lob to Porzingis, who slammed it home to the delight of the TD Garden crowd. Despite undergoing surgery in the offseason and missing the first 17 games of the 2024-25 campaign, Porzingis finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 22 minutes.

Brown, who coined the “Cookies and Cream” nickname for his friendship with Porzingis, was elated to find the Latvian big man for an alley-oop.

“As soon as I broke the line of the defense, that's when I knew I was gonna have [Porzingis]. They weren't gonna let me just get straight to the basket,” he recalled. “So I knew I'd have KP so I just put it up there for him and let him do the rest. But ‘Cookies and Cream' is back! Let's get it.”

The reigning NBA Finals MVP posted 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the win. He was the sixth Celtic to put up double figures against the shorthanded Clippers.

How did Kristaps Porzingis feel in his first game back?

Although Brown's partner in crime hadn't played since Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals, he kept pace with everybody else on the floor. However, that doesn't mean he didn't feel some rust while dunking a lob from point guard Payton Pritchard.

“The Jaylen [lob], I saw it from like a mile away. I was like, ‘Ok, boom. He's gonna throw it for sure.' I pointed a little bit to give him the confidence that it was there,” Porzingis described. “And then as he threw it, that wasn't as flat as the Payton one. The Payton one was crazy. I don't even know how I got it over the rim … But, it's part of the process—especially first game back.”

Porzingis' vertical wasn't as impressive the second time around, yet he still got the job done. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was proud of his starting center's performance and explained to the media how he makes the Green Team better in multiple areas.

“I thought he played well,” Mazzulla stated. “We were able to get back to some of our defensive versatility. Obviously, a little bit of rim protection … Offensively, [he] just really helped our spacing. It was good to get him back … To have that post presence where you can get different looks is important for us.”

Monday was the closest the Celtics have been to playing at full strength all season, even with centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet sidelined. After annihilating Los Angeles, Boston is now 15-3 overall and two games behind the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers, who won an incredible 15 games in a row to start the season.

Porzingis and company will enjoy a few days of rest before hitting the road for an NBA Cup matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening. Then on Sunday, the C's face the league-leading Cavs in what could be an exciting battle for Eastern Conference supremacy.