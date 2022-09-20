Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown continues to put in the work this offseason. This time, it looks like he’s improving his shooting and catch-and-shoot triples.

In the latest video of his workouts, Brown can be seen doing a lot of repetitions on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers from various areas of the floor. He also showed some step-back moves, which should only hype up Celtics fans even further.

Jaylen Brown is in the lab for a revenge season 👀 (via @OvertimeElite)pic.twitter.com/9tkezzfgTq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2022

Jaylen Brown shot 36.7 percent from catch-and-shoot treys last season, and that’s on 4.4 attempts per game. Those numbers didn’t improve in the 2022 playoffs, as he made just 34.8 percent of such shots.

With that said, it will definitely be a massive boost if he can improve his shooting and make it an integral aspect of his offense. He is already a difficult player to stop on the offensive end, so imagine what he can do with a consistent weapon that makes him even harder to guard.

Celtics fans will surely love what they are seeing from Brown. Just recently, he left everyone in awe with his insane underwater workout. Clearly, he has been focusing on strengthening himself and just improving his game.

It sure looks like Brown is more motivated than ever after their Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, and based on what we’ve seen so far, he appears ready for what could be a revenge season for him and the Celtics.

With training camp coming soon and the new NBA season closing in, the wait won’t be long to see the new and improved Jaylen Brown.