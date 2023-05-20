A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jayson Tatum took a lot of stick for his forgettable Game 1 performance against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. After a strong start, the Boston Celtics superstar was pretty much a no-show in the second half for his team as the Celtics shockingly conceded the series opener to Jimmy Butler and Co., 123-116.

Boston is now in a must-win situation heading into Game 2 on Friday and for his part, Jayson Tatum is well aware of this fact. This is exactly why he sent out a stern one-word reminder to the Heat as well as to anyone and everyone who’s doubting him ahead of this high-stakes clash:

Jayson Tatum is sporting a shirt that says "HUMBLY" while warming up for Game 2 of Celtics-Heat 😳 (📸: @CTabatabaie) https://t.co/8jVjEvrzuB pic.twitter.com/LvZOzHnzB1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

For context, it was Tatum himself who said that he is “humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world.” He came out with this bold statement after his Game 6 heroics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum had a miserable first three quarters in that close-out game, but he stepped it up in the clutch to lead Boston to a series-clinching win against the Sixers.

This is the same mindset Jayson Tatum is coming with for Game 2 against the Heat. He, of all people, knows that he wasn’t good enough in the series opener and that he has to bounce back on Friday night. Amid all the slander, the Celtics superstar just wants to remind all of his doubters, haters, and naysayers that he still remains to be one of the top players in the NBA today. He’s set to prove just that in Game 2.