Jayson Tatum’s masterclass of a Game 7 for the Boston Celtics just broke the one Stephen Curry set against the Sacramento Kings. With 51 points in the 112-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum now holds the all-time Game 7 scoring record. Moreover, the best part of this–other than they advance to face the Miami Heat–is that Tatum accomplished this with no turnover.

His series-clinching stat line beat Curry’s scoring record of 50 by a single point. Steph set the new record just two weeks prior to the Sixers and Celtics’ second-round Game 7 on April 30. Unsurprisingly, the 50-piece was crucial in eliminating the second-seeded team from Sacramento. Previous record-holders were Kevin Durant in 2021 with the Brooklyn Nets where he scored 48 but fell short against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks, and the legendary Celtic, Sam Jones.

The Game 7 record goes home to Boston after 60 years. Sam Jones got the record against the Royals in an April 10, 1963 matchup where he would score 47 points. His production would lead to a 141-131 victory for the Celtics en route to the NBA finals. History often does repeat itself and Boston fans may want to rely on that. Jayson Tatum is now the franchise leader and all-time scoring leader for any Game 7.

However, most are sure that individual accolades weigh less than getting an NBA championship.

Every time a Celtic scores 40-plus points in their postseason run, they win a Larry O’Brien trophy. Sam Jones did it in 1963 with his aforementioned scoring record. Paul Pierce also scored 41 points in their 2008 run where the Celtics’ Big 3 would get their only championship. Only time will tell if this is a coincidence or a momentum shifter that gives rise to a Hall of Fame career. Tatum’s Celtics play the Heat next in their unfinished business for Banner 18.