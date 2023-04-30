Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors spoke to media on the court after the team’s Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings, and he was at a loss for words when asked about Steph Curry and his record-setting 50-point performance to propel the team to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Reporter: "Have you run out of words to describe [Steph Curry]?" Gary Payton II: 🤐 GP2 had no words to describe Steph’s greatness 🔥pic.twitter.com/C7GWpl7oZJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

When asked if he was out of words to describe Steph Curry, Gary Payton II just shook his head, did not say anything, and headed back to the locker room.

Gary Payton II played 16 minutes and scored two points with three rebounds and one assist off the bench. Obviously, the headliner was Steph Curry’s 50 points, which set the record for most points in a Game 7 in NBA Playoffs history.

As the Warriors move ahead to the second round, they will face the Los Angeles Lakers. This will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated series of this year’s NBA Playoffs, if not the most anticipated. The Warriors are once again battling LeBron James, who they faced many times in the NBA Finals when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although the Warriors were favorites coming into the series against the Kings, it is wild that the series with them and the Lakers is between a six and a seven seed. The Warriors will have home-court advantage. It is unknown when the series will start, but it should not be long, given that the Warriors are coming off of a Game 7 win. That might be a good thing for Golden State to get Curry back and playing again soon after a performance like this.