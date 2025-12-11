Before the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, someone had a wild idea to hype up the locker room: unleash an inflatable Positivity Rabbit at the NovaCare Center.

On paper, the idea was solid, reminding players to work together and have some fun as the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions. Unfortunately, that didn't result in a win, as the Eagles had five turnovers and watched their final drive of the game, albeit in overtime, end in a red zone interception.

Was the bunny bunk? It's hard to say, but on Wednesday, it came down, marking the end of a very confusing era in South Philadelphia.

BREAKING: The “Positivity Rabbit” is no longer in the #Eagles locker room, per a team source. https://t.co/qG6Mp1Hygo — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now granted, is this pretty indicative of the Eagles' current struggles? Most certainly, but Nick Sirianni isn't giving up just yet, as he noted on Wednesday that he still believes his players can bring their week mid-positivity to the Sunday sideline.

“I think Sunday is about being locked into what you’re doing. Not that Monday, Tuesday, that is too, but everybody’s in a routine on the sideline, right? It’s like the free throw shot. You want to go through your same routine every single time in between series. Sometimes you’re focused on the routine, and sometimes it’s a result of, ‘Hey, it’s not going the way you want it to go,'” Sirianni told reporters.

“There’s a difference between being completely focused and locked in when it’s not going well. The vibe might not be as high when it’s not going well. I mean, I think that’s human nature, right? You’re not going to be like, ‘Yeah, we punted on whatever.’ I think that’s natural of that in the sense of– [Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland] Stout always says execution fuels emotion. [What] we’re focused on, locked in on, is executing. We’re focused on trying to get them in the right positions to succeed and go from there. I think you’ll see more vibe, I guess to say, because we’re confident as we start to execute and coach even better.”

Can the Eagles get back on track? Or will the vibes continue to tumble on the way to a disappointing finale? Fans will find out soon enough.