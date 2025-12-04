Jayson Tatum continues to look far ahead as he rehabs, and he revealed a long-term goal that instantly caught attention. The Boston Celtics star wants to create a moment that only LeBron James has pulled off. Tatum hopes to share an NBA court with his son Deuce one day, just like LeBron did with Bronny, per TotalSportsPro.

The NBA watched LeBron’s emotional milestone when Bronny suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers. It felt historic, mostly because no one had ever seen a father and son compete in the same season before. Bronny earned his opportunity as the 55th pick and continues to learn alongside his father, who remains proud of every step.

Tatum understands the challenge. Deuce is eight. Tatum is 27. The stretch between those ages demands a decade of strong play, intense preparation, and late-career durability. Still, Tatum did not hesitate when asked about it during a recent conversation with the Morris Twins.

“Deuce turned eight on Saturday. So he turned eight, I’m 27. It’s like, damn, can I play 10 more years. I can easily do that,” he said. “If it worked out it would be cool.”

Jayson Tatum if he thinks he will play with his son Deuce in the NBA: “He turned 8, I’m 27, it’s like damn can I play 10 more years? I can easily do that. So if it works out it would be cool.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/RSgY2Bbpkh — jb (@lockedupjb) December 4, 2025

Tatum Balances Ambition and Recovery

Article Continues Below

Tatum wants Deuce to develop at his own pace, yet he knows his presence in the league creates the foundation for that dream to exist. Longevity plays the biggest role. He understands how rare LeBron’s run has been and how much health matters.

Right now, he works to get back from a tough injury. Recent clips he shared showed him moving, shooting, and pushing through rehab. Boston fans hope to see him soon, but no exact date exists yet.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla praised Tatum’s commitment during the process. “He is on the bench for every game. He is on the trips. He is working out during practice. He is in the film room. He is at shootarounds,” Mazzulla said. “That is how he leads, with his presence.”

Tatum will continue to focus on healing and staying sharp. If he holds up for the decade he mentioned, and if Deuce follows the path, Tatum could become only the second player to share this moment with his son.