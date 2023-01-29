The Boston Celtics are arguably the most storied franchise in NBA history with a legacy of championships and Hall of Fame players. From Bill Russell to Larry Bird to Paul Pierce, the Celtics have had no shortage of MVP-level players don the green and white. The present day incarnation of the Celtics have a star duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum has been putting together an MVP-caliber season and was recently named a All-Star starter while Brown has fit in perfectly as a complimentary star. This duo helped power the Celtics to their first Finals appearance in 12 years and they’re in solid position to get back this season. Amid Tatum’s career year, Pierce recently stated his belief that Tatum could ultimately become the best player in franchise history as per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

“I think Tatum, the way the league is going now, the scoring, and guys really getting to show their true ability, when it’s all said and done, he could be the greatest Celtic to ever play,” Paul Pierce said.

On the season, Tatum is putting up a career-high 31.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from the three-point line. He is fourth in the league in scoring behind only Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Behind Tatum’s play, the Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference standings at 35-15, two games ahead of the second seed Philadelphia 76ers. If Tatum is able to bring a few more banners to the Celtics, then he may yet enter his name into the conversation.