By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics were thought to potentially take a step back this season after their offensive inefficiency was exposed by the Golden State Warriors in last season’s NBA Finals. Instead, they appear to have only got better. That is primarily due to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown taking their level to an even higher level.

On Tuesday, the Celtics dynamic duo each surpassed 30 points for the sixth time this season. Brown led all scorers with 39 points while Tatum finished with 38 points in the victory.

In doing so, they now trail only Pistol Pete Maravich and Lou Hudson as the only teammates to each score 30+ points in the same game more times before New Year’s. Maravich and Hudson did it seven times during the 1973-1974 season for the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Anytime you hear your name with the likes of Pistol Pete, you are doing something right. Maravich was a two-time All-NBA player, five-time All-Star and considered one of the better guards to ever play the game.

Tatum and Brown are each having phenomenal seasons. They have each helped the Celtics attain the best record in the league. Following their 126-102 win over the Houston Rockets Tuesday, the Celtics improved to 25-10. They are two games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks had actually recently taken the number one seed away from the Celtics. But on Christmas Day, Tatum and Brown delivered a message to Milwaukee, soundly defeating them 139-118. The perceived weakness of the Celtics last year appears to be their biggest strength this year. They lead the NBA in almost every offensive metric.