Sports fans around the world were hit with a gut punch when it was announced that NBA legend Bill Russell passed away. Russell, a long-time member of the Boston Celtics, is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. His work on and off the field endeared him to many fans. He was not only one of the greatest players in history, he was also a phenomenal human.

Of course, those who were close to him were the ones most affected by his passing. Two of the Celtics’ current stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown paid tribute to Bill Russell on separate Twitter posts. Here’s what the two men had to say about the late all-time great.

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

Even at his old age, Russell made sure to keep up with the current state of his old Celtics team. It wasn’t uncommon for the 5-time MVP to praise both Tatum and Brown throughout the years.

Appreciate you 🐐 living legend! https://t.co/YoSQvwhYKs — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 23, 2021

Another member of the Celtics in Grant Williams also posted about the death of the legend.

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell’s impact on the Celtics and the NBA cannot be understated. On the court, Russell was a menace, a terrifying defensive force that struck fear into the hearts of his opponents. He is the winningest player in NBA history, nabbing 11 rings with the Celtics in his long career. He also earned five MVPs and multiple All-Star appearances.

Off the court, Bill Russell was a champion for civil rights during a tumultuous era for Black athletes. The Celtics legend was one of the first Black athletes, and he helped pave the way for others like him to succeed in the NBA. Even after his retirement, Russell continued to fight for the advocacies he fought for as a player.

The world lost a great man today. Rest in peace, Bill Russell.