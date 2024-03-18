Under four weeks remain in the regular season. This leaves little time for championship hopefuls to work out some of their problems and be prepared for the start of the playoffs. For the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, some of their flaws are starting to come to light, resulting in their descent in the NBA Power Rankings.
Several weeks ago, the Clippers looked like an unstoppable force in the Western Conference, as they rose up out of the play-in tournament region of the Western Conference standings and were right behind the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, this team has lost four of their last five games. Although they have a three-headed monster with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden, the Clippers are beginning to look like a team that doesn't bring intensity every single night, something that has George worried.
“Not good. We want to be a team that's consistent, and we want to establish an identity. I've always spoken about having an identity and I think it's extremely important,” George told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly after Sunday's 110-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. “When you're a team that has an identity, teams know what they're going up against and right now I don't think we have an identity.”
As good as the Clippers can be, these fractures that are beginning to appear are certainly noticeable. The Western Conference is filled with talented teams, which is why those who are playing their best basketball right now will have a chance to advance far into the postseason. While Los Angeles has been lucky to maintain their position for the moment as the 4-seed in the conference, the Suns have not been as lucky and have fallen into the play-in region of the standings.
Phoenix is 39-29 overall and tied with both the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks in the standings. After losing 140-129 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, the Suns are now just 4-5 over their last nine games. The good news is that all four losses have been to some of the best teams in the league: the Thunder, Bucks, and Boston Celtics. The bad news is that the Suns' defense continues to be exposed, and their secondary offense is limited.
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are all magnificent talents, but where else will the Suns receive production come playoff time? Will the three-point shooting of Grayson Allen and the occasional hook shot from Jusuf Nurkic in the paint be enough to take this team on a deep postseason run? Defense is the main problem for Phoenix right now, which has led them to a region of the standings they never imagined being in.
Very little room for error exists in the West this season, which is why every night and every game results in the standings constantly changing. This week will be no different, as the Clippers and Suns look to right their wrongs and regain momentum ahead of the postseason.
1. Boston Celtics (-)
2023-24 Record: 53-14, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (3/18), vs. MIL (3/20), at DET (3/22), at CHI (3/23)
Another week, another win streak extended for the Celtics. Once again, Boston owns the league's longest active win streak at five games, and this past week was smooth sailing for Jayson Tatum and Co., winning each of their four games by an average of practically 20 points per game.
Their only true test came this past Thursday against the Suns, as Boston controlled this game from start to finish with a 127-112 victory. Without Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics were decimated on the boards by Phoenix, yet they outscored the Suns by 42 points from the three-point line. When you make 25 threes in a single game, you're probably going to come out victorious. This was the case with the Celtics. Tatum and the Celtics are rolling right now because of their belief in one another.
“Yeah, we got a great (player development) coaching staff. A younger group, but they're hungry, our coaches work really, really hard to prepare us with film and making sure we're going over the right things everyday in practice or in shootaround,” Tatum said after the game. “We have a great group, a great coaching staff.”
The Celtics are now just seven wins away from hitting the 60-win mark this season, a feat that will become much more manageable if they can once again handle business this upcoming week. However, the Pistons have always seemed to play well against Boston. Detroit did take the Celtics to overtime earlier this season.
2. Denver Nuggets (-)
2023-24 Record: 47-21, Upcoming schedule: at MIN (3/19), vs. NYK (3/21), at POR (3/23)
The Denver Nuggets continue to be right at the top of the NBA Power Rankings with the Celtics, and they look prepared to defend their title come playoff time. Nikola Jokic is playing some of the best basketball he's played all year, and the Nuggets' secondary talents in Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have turned things on as of late.
Porter, who was essential to this team's championship run last year, has averaged 18.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game over his last eight contests. In total, the Nuggets have gone 11-2 over their last 13 games, with their only two losses coming on heroics by their opposition at the end of games.
Last week, Denver lost 117-107 in overtime to the Suns. This week, their only loss was due to Kyrie Irving hitting a buzzer-beater, lifting the Dallas Mavericks to a 107-105 victory on Sunday. If it weren't for this buzzer-beater, the Nuggets would be tied for first place in the Western Conference, and they would also occupy the league's longest win streak at six games. A big game presents itself on Tuesday night, as the Nuggets will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)
2023-24 Record: 47-20, Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (3/20), at TOR (3/22), at MIL (3/24)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder occupy the top spot in the Western Conference with 15 games remaining on their schedule. Matchups against the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors do not present much of a threat, but the Thunder will need to bring their best against the Bucks later on in the week.
Offensively, Oklahoma City continues to have its way. Outside of SGA, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and even Josh Giddey have been spectacular as of late. Whether or not this success will translate over to the playoffs depends on whether the Thunder can also keep up the same level of intensity on defense.
The Thunder have been able to work their way up to one of the top spots in the NBA Power Rankings because of their ability to push the pace and run in transition off of turnovers. A young, hungry team that is essentially playing with house money this late in the season, the Thunder are perhaps the most dangerous team in the West.
4. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2)
2023-24 Record: 46-21, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (3/18), vs. DEN (3/19), vs. CLE (3/22), vs. GSW (3/24)
Since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with his meniscus injury, the Timberwolves have posted a 3-2 record with wins over the Indiana Pacers, Clippers, and Jazz, thanks to Anthony Edwards. Just this past week, Edwards averaged 34.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from three-point range.
With 31 points in Minnesota's 119-100 victory over the Jazz, Edwards registered his 26th game with at least 30 points this year. With 15 games remaining on their schedule, the young All-Star has surpassed Kevin Love for the most 30-point games in a single season by a Timberwolves player. The main concern with Edwards right now is that he is dealing with a lot of bumps and bruises.
After being beaten up in their heroic 113-111 victory over the Pacers on March 7, Edwards recently rolled his ankle against the Jazz on Saturday. However, he is a true warrior, and will not be missing any action unless he physically can't play. There are no indications that any of Edwards' bruises will keep him down. As long as he is on the court, Minnesota will remain a Top 5 team in the NBA Power Rankings.
5. Milwaukee Bucks (+3)
2023-24 Record: 44-24, Upcoming schedule: at BOS (3/20), vs. BKN (3/21), vs. OKC (3/24)
A double-digit victory for the Bucks over the Suns last week is overshadowed by a 34-point road loss to the Sacramento Kings. Once again, here we are discussing how Milwaukee hasn't been able to put together a string of consistency for more than a handful of games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard can go off in any given game. The same can be said about the Bucks and their three-point shooting. But the fact of the matter is that the Bucks' defense hasn't been good all season, other than a small stretch of games coming out of the All-Star break.
A huge week approaches for Giannis and Co. Games against the Celtics and Thunder are benchmarks for this Bucks squad. In fact, it's not hard to say that these two matchups will provide a glimpse of what's to come for Milwaukee. Should the Bucks lose both playoff-caliber games, it won't be hard to rule them out as title contenders.
6. New Orleans Pelicans (+3)
2023-24 Record: 41-26, Upcoming schedule: at BKN (3/19), at ORL (3/21), at MIA (3/22), at DET (3/24)
The New Orleans Pelicans have quietly been working their way up the NBA Power Rankings. Now, with 15 games left, they find themselves knocking on the door to the Top 5. Since the start of February, the Pelicans have gone 14-5, recently picking up a 112-104 win at home over the struggling Clippers.
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum continue to be fierce offensive weapons for this team, but the two names who are leading this team to success are Zion Williamson and Herb Jones.
Zion has scored at least 23 points in five straight games, and he has done so while also averaging 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during this stretch. The former first-overall pick is finally looking healthy and is making a difference as a two-way vertical threat. For Jones, his recent defensive dominance should truly have him in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.
Even though Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama are the two in contention for this award, Herb has been the anchor of the Pelicans' top-10 defense this season. Since the start of March, he is averaging 2.8 “stocks” per game, which are steals and blocks combined. There is no doubt that he will be an All-Defensive First-Team selection.
7. Los Angeles Clippers (-2)
2023-24 Record: 42-25, Upcoming schedule: at POR (3/20), at POR (3/22), vs. PHI (3/24)
If the Clippers are not careful, they will find themselves on the verge of slipping into the play-in tournament with limited games left on their schedule. In terms of the NBA Power Rankings, the Clippers have slipped outside of the Top 5 as a result of a 1-3 week, with their lone win coming on the road against the Chicago Bulls.
Although the Timberwolves and Pelicans are two good teams in the Western Conference, the Clippers can't have losses like what happened on Sunday against the Hawks. With James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard all on the floor, Los Angeles shot just 37.8 percent and scored only 93 total points, one of their lowest offensive performances of the season.
Luckily, for the Clippers' sake, they can breathe a sigh of relief with easier matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers this week. While their weaknesses have been exposed recently, the Clippers have a chance to ease tensions and get back on an easy three-game win streak. In fact, it may be time to sound the alarm if this team doesn't find themselves on a three-game win streak in next week's NBA Power Rankings.
8. Dallas Mavericks (+3)
2023-24 Record: 39-29, Upcoming schedule: at SAS (3/19), vs. UTA (3/21)
When Luka Doncic plays, the Dallas Mavericks are a Top 10 team in the NBA Power Rankings. When he doesn't play, they find themselves on a losing streak and free-falling down. In order for the Mavs to be a top-tier contender, they need Doncic to be healthy and ready to go.
With this said, the main takeaway from the past week for Dallas is the recent performances of Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford. Aside from the buzzer-beater he hit on Sunday to defeat the Nuggets, Irving has been playing his best basketball of the season. Over his last three games, Kyrie has averaged 27.7 points, 10.3 assists, and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor. He has also recorded at least one steal in each of his last six games.
Gafford has moved back into the starting lineup for the Mavs, and he has been spectacular. In fact, Gafford made 33 straight field goals before finally missing a shot against the Thunder this past week. From rebounding to blocking shots to thriving in the Mavs' pick-and-roll game, Gafford has been the perfect big-man addition for this team.
Dallas is one of those teams in the West that is getting hot at the right time. Currently tied with the Kings for the 6-seed, it is not hard to believe that this group can avoid the play-in tournament and make the playoffs.
9. Indiana Pacers (+1)
2023-24 Record: 38-30, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (3/18), at DET (3/20), at GSW (3/22), at LAL (3/24)
Like the Mavs, the Indiana Pacers are another team that continues to move up and down the NBA Power Rankings every week. An overtime loss to the Bulls doesn't look good, but a win against the Thunder sure does! Even without Bennedict Mathurin, who is out for the season, and Tyrese Haliburton not playing his best brand of basketball, the Pacers have maintained their grasp as the best offensive team in the league.
While the frontcourt of Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam is looking very comfortable right now, Aaron Nesmith has been the best storyline for the Pacers this season. Nesmith has become their go-to defender on the wing, and he has slowly become one of their most important offensive players as well.
Over his last four games, Nesmith has averaged 15.0 points per game while shooting 45 percent from three-point range. If he can continue to keep up this type of production trending towards the playoffs, Indiana is going to be a tough team to stop, especially since they have a very deep bench.
10. Cleveland Cavaliers (-6)
2023-24 Record: 42-25, Upcoming schedule: at IND (3/18), vs. MIA (3/20), at MIN (3/22), at MIA (3/24)
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the biggest losers of this past week in the NBA Power Rankings, as injuries continue to be their downfall. Evan Mobley has not played six games due to an ankle sprain, and now Donovan Mitchell is dealing with both knee soreness and a nasal fracture.
A really solid defensive team that has shown their potential at times, Cleveland has just been hit with a ton of bad luck this year.
It will be interesting to see what direction this team trends down the stretch. On the one hand, they still have Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, and Jarrett Allen. However, the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic are beginning to catch up to them in the standings. Another losing week could result in the Cavs losing home-court advantage for a first-round playoff series.
11. Phoenix Suns (-4)
2023-24 Record: 39-29, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (3/20), vs. ATL (3/21), at SAS (3/23)
There is simply no flow to the Suns right now. Some days, Kevin Durant's brilliance is just too much for opposing teams to overcome, and the superstar forward is able to single-handedly carry Phoenix to a victory. Most of the time, Durant's big performances are not enough, especially against some of the better teams in this league.
Durant, Booker, and Beal combining for close to 100 points is great for the Suns, but it doesn't mean anything if they are giving up close to 120 points defensively. This has become the norm for Phoenix, as their opponents have scored at least 118 points in four of their last five losses. On Sunday night, they gave up 140 points to the Bucks.
As good as the Suns can be, they are now outside of the Top 10 in the NBA Power Rankings because of their inability to defend. Should this trend continue, they will be a team that will have to earn their playoff spot via the Western Conference play-in tournament.
12. New York Knicks (+3)
2023-24 Record: 40-27, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (3/18), at DEN (3/21), vs. BKN (3/23)
The New York Knicks have crossed the 40-win plateau for the third time in the last four seasons. Even without Julius Randle, who is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder, the Knicks have maintained their course thanks to Jalen Brunson, who has definitely thrown his name in the mix for MVP this season.
Brunson registered 45 points in the Knicks' 105-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, followed by 42 points in their 98-91 victory against the Kings on Saturday. As a result, Brunson joined Bernard King, Patrick Ewing, and Carmelo Anthony, three Knicks legends, as the only other players in franchise history to register consecutive 40-point games. While speaking to the media after Saturday's game, Brunson couldn't get a word in due to Josh Hart making goat noises behind him.
This Knicks team is fun, they play with a lot of energy, and they have an absolute star in Brunson at point guard. Something that has gone severely unnoticed is the fact that OG Anunoby is back from his elbow injury as well. In 17 games with the versatile forward, the Knicks have gone 15-2 overall. Do what you will with this information.
13. Sacramento Kings (-1)
2023-24 Record: 38-28, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (3/18), at TOR (3/20), at WAS (3/21), at ORL (3/23)
Are the Sacramento Kings finally turning things around? This group is 5-3 in their last eight games, including recent wins over the likes of the Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. Domantas Sabonis continues to be a triple-double threat for the Kings, and Mike Brown's group is showing life on the defensive side of the court.
Last week, the Kings only allowed an average of 99.7 points per game to their opponents, the third-best mark in the league. Granted, they lost a low-scoring affair to the Knicks, but Sacramento is beginning to show growth and poise on defense for once.
Tied with the Suns and Mavs in the standings for the 6-seed, the Kings truly control their own fate at this point. This team can avoid the play-in tournament since they still have games against Phoenix and Dallas. Not to mention, three easy matchups preview a weekend battle against a stingy Orlando Magic team. These are all winnable games for the Kings.
14. Orlando Magic (-1)
2023-24 Record: 40-28, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (3/19), vs. NOP (3/21), vs. SAC (3/23)
Outside of the Knicks, the Orlando Magic are the other team many are sleeping on who could make a ton of noise in the playoffs. While they are younger, the Magic continue to win games against some of the better teams in this league because of their length and defensive instincts. The Magic currently rank fourth in defensive rating, and finding success on the interior against them is near impossible.
Whether or not the Magic are balanced enough offensively come playoff time is the biggest question. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are not always going to get the looks they are getting now that it is time for the postseason, which is why a lot of pressure falls on Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr., and the rest of this team's secondary talents.
For the Magic, they handled business this past week, and it's unfair that they moved down a spot in the NBA Power Rankings. Ultimately, this is what happens with the Knicks and Pacers jumping up in the Eastern Conference. Orlando is still right on the edge of being in the same class as teams such as the Kings, Suns, and Cavs. The Magic will have a chance to earn their stripes this week against two playoff contenders: the Pelicans and Kings.
15. Golden State Warriors (+4)
2023-24 Record: 35-31, Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (3/18), vs. MEM (3/20), vs. IND (3/22), at MIN (3/24)
With Stephen Curry out, the Golden State Warriors' season looked like it was coming to an end following a loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs, who were without Victor Wembanyama. Curry is back for the Warriors, and they have bounced back in a big way with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. While it may be generous to move Golden State up four spots in the NBA Power Rankings given all of their deficiencies, this is simply a case of those ahead of them moving down.
The Warriors still have a lot of work to do over their final 16 games of the regular season, as their defense has been shaky at times and there are still major question marks on their bench. The fact of the matter is that the Warriors just need to stay healthy. In doing so, Klay Thompson can thrive in his new sixth-man role, Chris Paul can contribute off the bench behind Curry, and pressure is taken off Andrew Wiggins on the wing.
At full strength, nobody wants to see Golden State come playoff-time. However, the Warriors have yet to do anything that would instill fear in their opponents this season. They are the biggest question mark in the NBA heading into the stretch run of the season.
16. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)
2023-24 Record: 36-32, Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (3/19), vs. PHI (3/22), vs. IND (3/24)
Back-to-back losses to the Kings and Warriors this past week have likely sealed the Lakers' fate for the play-in tournament. This team is now three full games behind in the race for the 6-seed in the West, and they only own the tiebreaker over Phoenix. Defensively, the Lakers are a mess, as they have surrendered at least 120 points in six of their last eight games.
To make matters worse, Anthony Davis suffered a corneal abrasion in his left eye against the Warriors on Saturday night. Now his status is up in the air moving forward.
Three home games present the Lakers with an opportunity to regain their footing, but you just never know with this team. Outside of LeBron James, inconsistency has led to Los Angeles' demise to this point.
17. Miami Heat (-1)
2023-24 Record: 37-30, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (3/18), at CLE (3/20), vs. NOP (3/22), vs. CLE (3/24)
The Miami Heat are a mess right now. This team continues to slip down the NBA Power Rankings, and they are now behind teams with a worse record than them as a result of their product on the court.
Aside from losing four of their last six games, the Heat barely got past the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. It took a Bam Adebayo three-pointer at the buzzer to give Miami a 104-101 victory in this one.
As always, it's so hard to count out Erik Spoelstra's group come March and April. However, this team hasn't displayed the same level of fight they played with a season ago when they went on to make the NBA Finals as the 8-seed. Although they will be a tough team to face, the Heat are very vulnerable this season.
18. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)
2023-24 Record: 37-30, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (3/18), at PHX (3/20), at LAL (3/22), at LAC (3/24)
It seems like fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have given up hope at this point. Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers look like a play-in tournament team, and that is likely where they will find themselves when the season ends. Quite honestly, it wouldn't be shocking if Philadelphia failed to earn an actual playoff spot.
Even though Tyrese Maxey is great and the 76ers have looked like contenders when Embiid is healthy, they are still missing production. This team needs a third key star that they can lean on for support, especially since Maxey can't carry this team all by himself.
The thing about Philadelphia is that they haven't been bad without Embiid. The problem is that the Sixers have just lost a ton of close games, resulting in their fall in the Eastern Conference standings. The biggest week of this team's season is here, as the 76ers will face off against four playoff-quality teams. If there was any week for the opportunity to move up, it's this one for the 76ers.
19. Houston Rockets (+2)
2023-24 Record: 32-35, Upcoming schedule: at WAS (3/19), vs. CHI (3/21), vs. UTA (3/23)
The hottest team in the NBA right now is… the Houston Rockets? Currently riding a five-game win streak, the Rockets are tied with the Celtics for the longest active win streak in the league.
Unfortunately, it seems like Alperen Sengun's season is over after a nasty-looking knee and ankle injury that turned out to be not as bad as it initially looked. The Rockets are not necessarily a better team without Sengun, but his absence has allowed them to become faster and more athletic on the floor with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson running the show.
Thompson has really started to come into his own as of late, averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting a very efficient 72.7 percent from the floor during their win streak. A golden opportunity now presents itself for the Rockets to rattle off three more wins and possibly move to 35-35 on the season, which would mark the first time they would be .500 or better since January 13.
20. Chicago Bulls (-2)
2023-24 Record: 33-35, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (3/18), at HOU (3/21), vs. BOS (3/23)
The Chicago Bulls will be in the 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in tournament game, barring some unforeseen collapse by the 76ers or Heat. While they have proven to be tough at times, the Bulls are simply a team that isn't talented enough as a whole to compete with the best teams in this league.
An offseason of question marks now approaches for Chicago, as Coby White's emergence has certainly made Zach LaVine's future in Chicago even more bleak than it already was.
At this point, the Bulls can only play spoiler for other teams' seasons.
21. Utah Jazz (+1)
2023-24 Record: 29-38, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (3/18), at OKC (3/20), at DAL (3/21), at HOU (3/23)
Keyonte George is going to be a good problem for the Utah Jazz moving forward. The rookie guard has moved back into the starting lineup for Utah, averaging 19.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds over his last 11 games. George has also shot 44.1 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from three-point range during this span.
The Jazz find themselves searching for their core alongside Lauri Markkanen as the offseason inches closer. George will certainly be their lead guard moving forward, and Collin Sexton has really made a name for himself in or out of the starting lineup. Could this lead to Jordan Clarkson's eventual departure in a trade?
Still, the Jazz find themselves in the bottom-half of the NBA Power Rankings.
22. Atlanta Hawks (-2)
2023-24 Record: 30-37, Upcoming schedule: at LAL (3/18), at PHX (3/21), vs. CHA (3/23)
With Trae Young sidelined indefinitely, Dejounte Murray has been the face of the Atlanta Hawks. Over his last 12 games since the All-Star break, Murray has averaged 25.9 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor. Murray has recorded his only two 40-point games this season over the last 10 days.
The Hawks as a whole look like a broken team. Although Murray is playing well, as is Jalen Johnson, Atlanta is attempting to learn more about what the future holds for them. If anything has become clear, it is that Murray's trade value should be high since he can absolutely control the offense for his team.
23. Brooklyn Nets (-)
2023-24 Record: 26-42 Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (3/19), at MIL (3/21), at NYK (3/23)
A 0-3 week has plunged the Brooklyn Nets to new lows in the NBA Power Rankings. The only reason that they are not moving down at all is that the teams below them are so much worse. At least the Nets are still trying, sort of, with Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges on the court.
This has been a lost season for Brooklyn. Their hopes of making the playoffs are quickly vanishing, and it appears as if they are going to be missing the postseason for the first time since 2018. Sean Marks and this front office better have an ace up their sleeves come time for the offseason because there are numerous moves this franchise will need to make in order to build themselves back into a contender.
24. Memphis Grizzlies (-)
2023-24 Record: 23-45, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (3/18), at GSW (3/20), at SAS (3/22)
Welcome back, Desmond Bane. The Memphis Grizzlies star returned on Saturday against the Thunder for the first time since suffering a major ankle injury in January. While the Grizzlies lost 118-112, it was nice to see Bane score 22 points in 32 total minutes in his first game back from injury.
Memphis continues to experiment and tinker with their lineups to see what they have in their youthful talents. In doing so, head coach Taylor Jenkins has continued to receive grit from his team in every game they play. That is why the Grizzlies can still pull off a few more upsets this season and shake up the standings in the Western Conference.
25. Toronto Raptors (-)
2023-24 Record: 23-45 Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (3/20), vs. OKC (3/22), at WAS (3/23)
Life is bigger than basketball sometimes, and that's what the Toronto Raptors have experienced as a family this week. RJ Barrett lost his younger brother, Nathan, who fell ill and tragically passed away. As a result, Barrett has been away from the team to be with his family.
“While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together,” the Barrett family released in a statement. “Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable and driven.”
Prior to their game against the Magic on Friday night, the Raptors held a moment of silence for RJ's brother. Nathan Barrett was only 19 years old.
26. San Antonio Spurs (-)
2023-24 Record: 15-53, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (3/19), vs. MEM (3/22), vs. PHX (3/23)
The San Antonio Spurs currently own the worst record in the Western Conference, giving them yet another shot at landing the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. It may not be long until Victor Wembanyama is paired with another top overall pick, which would surely boost the Spurs' potential moving forward.
The fact of the matter with the Spurs is that they aren't a bad team. Unfortunately, they are just young and don't have the right pieces in place yet. In time, the Spurs will be a juggernaut once more, especially since Wemby continues his journey to becoming a superstar in this league.
27. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)
2023-24 Record: 19-48, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (3/18), vs. LAC (3/20), vs. LAC (3/22), vs. DEN (3/23)
It is definitely good to see Deandre Ayton playing well for the Portland Trail Blazers. Over his last five games, Ayton has averaged 27.2 points and 15.0 rebounds per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor. If the Blazers were better and winning games, he would be the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Portland is not a good team, though, and they continue to dwell at the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings. From here, the future of this organization is clouded. They have done nothing to help themselves all year long, and the storylines for them in the offseason will revolve around the futures of Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, and Anfernee Simons.
28. Charlotte Hornets (-1)
2023-24 Record: 17-51, Upcoming schedule: at ORL (3/19), at ATL (3/23)
Things could be worse for the Charlotte Hornets. At least they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies this past week.
Since the trade deadline, the Hornets have been evaluating the talent they have on their roster. Finding reliable play in the backcourt is essential, especially with LaMelo Ball always being injured the last couple of seasons.
Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic have played well as of late, giving Charlotte some hope moving forward.
29. Detroit Pistons (+1)
2023-24 Record: 12-55, Upcoming schedule: at BOS (3/18), vs IND (3/20), vs. BOS (3/22), vs. NOP (3/24)
When the Detroit Pistons got wins over the Raptors and Hornets this past week, they looked unstoppable. Jalen Duren was a double-double machine, and all five members of the Pistons' starting lineup scored at least 10 points in both of these games.
Defensively, Monty Williams' crew showed a lot of maturity and growth for the first time all season. Moving forward, the Pistons can definitely be a competitive team because of the athleticism and length of their roster. Similar to how the Thunder have built their identity, it seems like Detroit is beginning to connect some of the dots for how to find success.
After all, they have won four of their last 10 games.
30. Washington Wizards (-1)
2023-24 Record: 11-57, Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (3/19), vs. SAC (3/21), vs. TOR (3/23)
Kyle Kuzma is sitting out games, and the Washington Wizards have officially thrown in the towel on the season. Quite honestly, this became apparent after the second or third game of the year for this group.
Washington has no star to build around, and their offense is one of the worst in the league. At least Wizards fans have Jordan Poole to watch, as he can definitely be entertaining at times.
The big question for the Wizards is whether or not they will pick up win No. 12 this season.