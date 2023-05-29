A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It goes without saying that a lot will be on the line for both the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on Monday night. After all, whoever wins Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals will punch their ticket to the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The loser, however, will have no other choice but to go home empty-handed and with a broken heart.

Jimmy Butler will have even more at stake in this do-or-die matchup. According to ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, Butler’s legacy will be on the line on Monday. Big Perk firmly believes that the Heat superstar can book his in the Basketball Hall of Fame with a win in Game 7:

“I believe when I look at Jimmy Butler, he’s knocking on the door of being a Hall of Famer,” Perkins said. “I think if he just complete this mission and go in there and have another epic performance — a Game 7 performance — and pull out a victory, it will put him in the Hall of Fame as far as his career.”

I see no lies here. Nevertheless, it’s obviously not an easy task for Jimmy Butler. All the momentum is on the Celtics’ side right now as they host the Heat in the final game of what has been an epic series. Then again, the gravity of the situation will make it even more majestic if Butler is able to lead his team to victory.

Perkins then slapped Butler with a bit of truth serum with regard to the Heat star’s tenure in the NBA:

“I believe his legacy will be hurt more by this loss than Jayson Tatum because I believe Jimmy Butler is getting older and I don’t know how much time he has left to get to this point,” Perkins continued. “Also, this is his golden opportunity to win a championship, and I believe that window is closing as well. … If he can win this Game 7 and get to the Finals, I think he will cement his legacy as far as a Hall of Fame player.”

It’s now or never for Jimmy Butler, and I’m pretty sure he’s well aware of this fact, too. As such, you can expect the Heat star to leave it all on the court in what should be a Game 7 for the ages.