Kevin Durant was so close to becoming a member of the Boston Celtics. If only the C’s had a better offer than Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, then they could now be announcing KD’s arrival in Boston.

This deal isn’t completely dead yet, though. FS1’s Nick Wright toyed with the idea of the Celtics possibly sending over Jayson Tatum to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Durant. At the onset, the majority of basketball fans would likely balk at this idea, and by his own admission, Wright feels the exact same way as well. However, the renowned broadcaster then went on to argue that perhaps the Celtics are putting too much stock on Tatum’s loyalty (via First Things First on Twitter):

“The simple trade is Kevin Durant for Jayson Tatum,” Wright said. ” … [Bill Simmons] kept saying, ‘Well, I’m not trading 15 years of Player X for three years Kevin Durant.’ And here’s why I bring it up. 15 years of Player X is not a thing anymore. … In today’s NBA, with the player mobility, and the guys demanding trade within contracts, moving around, is it possible we are overvaluing a guy’s youth. Because the assumption had been, ‘Well his career will be spent in one place. Says who?”

Wright isn’t saying that Tatum is going to demand a trade anytime soon, but what he’s claiming here is that it’s not impossible that he leaves once (or even before) his current deal expires. Tatum is under contract with the Celtics for three more years, and at this point, three years is the only guarantee for Boston.

“It might be that the Celtics would have KD for the next three years [or] Tatum for the next three years,” Wright continued. “And then he leaves. So who would you rather have?”

If you look at it this way, then Wright actually poses an excellent question here. Assuming that both players end up moving elsewhere after three years (which is admittedly a very big IF), then would the Celtics rather have Kevin Durant or Jayson Tatum?