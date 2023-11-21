The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum accomplished a feat on Monday that brought him closer to Larry Bird in one surprising stat category.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics dropped a 121-118 game to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in overtime, but the game wasn't without its silver linings.

Tatum scored a season-high 45 points against the Hornets in the Queen City, adding 13 rebounds while recording six assists and seven made three-pointers.

The epic duel between Tatum and LaMelo Ball drove fans crazy judging by their reactions. Key Boston contributors Derrick White and Al Horford missed the game for different non-injury reasons.

As the game unfolded, Tatum began to find himself in the same territory as Celtics franchise legends Larry Bird and Tommy Heinsohn.

Jayson Tatum has passed Tom Heinsohn for the 2nd most games in Celtics franchise history with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds: Larry Bird (29)

Jayson Tatum (8)

Coach Joe Mazzulla's team also got 21 points from Payton Pritchard on the night, 17 points from Kristaps Porzingis, 11 points from Jrue Holiday and just thirteen points from Tatum sidekick and fellow star Jaylen Brown.

Lack of Depth Dooms Celtics

The Celtics' lack of depth proved to be their problem against the Ball-led Hornets on the evening, as the absence of White and Horford was clearly felt.

Ball had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Coach Steve Clifford's team. Miles Bridges chipped in with 14 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Center Mark Williams feasted in Horford's absence down low for the Hornets, scoring 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds on the night.

Gordon Hayward also had 20 points and five rebounds to go along with four assists for the Hornets, who moved to 4-9 on the season.

Wednesday Showdown vs. Bucks Looms

The loss showed Mazzulla and Celtics fans the importance of balance and depth in the starting lineup and coming off of the bench, as a hungry Hornets team took advantage of against the short-handed C's.

Next up for Boston is a Wednesday night showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.