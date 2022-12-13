By Tomer Azarly · 4 min read

LOS ANGELES – The Boston Celtics’ tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken the NBA by storm this season. Both have performed at the highest levels, propping Boston to the top of the league. For at least one night, however, Los Angeles Clippers’ stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reminded everyone what they’re capable of.

The Clippers trounced the Celtics at home, 113-93, on Monday night, holding Boston to their fewest point total of the season. Paul George scored a game-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. It was Kawhi Leonard who stole the show, however, with 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on an ultra-efficient 10-of-12 shooting from the field.

Jaylen Brown finished the night with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and two turnovers while Jayson Tatum added 20 points on just 7-of-20 shooting with three turnovers. Overall, life was not fun for the Celtics duo on Monday as they struggled to get anything going offensively. The Clippers’ length defensively created lots of problems for Boston, and it didn’t help that without Al Horford and Robert Williams, they had to solely relying on Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet.

“I thought our activity was great,” Paul George said after the win. “I thought we made a great emphasis to continue to play 24 seconds throughout the shot clock on defense. We scrambled. I thought we shrunk the floor, we got out to their shooters, we forced them to drive, and I thought it was just the best that we’ve done when it came to that. So it was a challenging night, but I thought we played the best that we could tonight and it showed tonight.”

The Clippers saw six players score in double-figures and, after entering the night as a bottom five team in forcing opponents to turn the ball over, forced Boston into 15 giveaways.

Monday was a lot more about Kawhi Leonard regaining the form that so many had been hoping to see. His final line of 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists were all season-highs.

“I made shots, that’s it,” Leonard said of his big night. ‘Shots went in. Shot 12 times, ball went in more than I missed.

“I’m just playing basketball the right way. Every time I step on the floor. If I’m doubled, I’m passing. If I can’t get a shot up, I’m going to the next action, making a play.”

Over the years, many have compared the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both tandems provide staunch defense while doing it all on the offensive end. Even today, the Clippers and Celtics draw similarities due to their roster construction around their two star forwards.

“Yeah, I think you can draw some similarities,” Paul George continued. “Just to their roster and our roster as well. We’ve got a great supporting cast around myself and Kawhi as well as they do. So there is, across the board, there’s veteran leadership, they got veteran guys over there. Um, you know, there’s, you know, you look at us from a paper standpoint, we do match up similarly. It’s great to see. I love both of their games. I hope those two guys stick together for the rest of their career. They’re special together. It’s definitely a dynamic duo and I think they just compliment each other so well.”

At 26 (Brown) and 24 (Tatum) years of age, the Celtics duo already has a Finals berth to their name. Paul George wants to see them continue to grow together throughout their entire careers.

“With a team like them, they’re obviously gifted offensively with Jayson, with Jaylen. They got great pieces around them, so they’re gifted offensively. And with the growth and maturation of both of those two guys, I think they’re doing a great job of sharing that load, being playmakers and scorers and I think really just elevating each other. And so you see that with them. It’s a continuity team. They’ve been together for a while now.”

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the LA Clippers will get one more crack at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics on December 29, 2022