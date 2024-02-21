Jayson Tatum got brutally honest on the Boston Celtics' previous NBA Finals loss in 2022 as the team eyes a 2023-24 championship run.

Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA. Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost in the 2022 NBA Finals, however. He recently addressed the NBA Finals loss during an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, via ClutchPoints.

“I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason,” Tatum said. “Maybe I needed to go through that for something. Haven't figured that out yet. It happened, and I've grown from it. I've learned from it. In a weird way, I'm thankful for it, that experience. As tough as it was, as much as it hurt, I'm thankful that I went through that. I think it's made me a better person and player.”

The Celtics have performed well throughout the 2023-24 season. They currently hold the best record in the NBA with a 43-12 mark. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are among the top duos in the NBA. Boston also features an impressive amount of depth.

There is pressure on this team to return to the NBA Finals this season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics looking to return to NBA Finals

Tatum has continued to lead the way for the Celtics. He deserves more attention in the MVP conversation without question. Tatum is currently averaging 27.1 points per game on 47.5 percent field goal and 36.3 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 8.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per outing.

Tatum and the Celtics will kickoff the second-half of the 2023-24 campaign with a clash against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Boston projects to be a legitimate NBA Finals contender, but anything can happen in the postseason. The Celtics will need to keep the gas pedal down moving forward.

Boston will remain confident with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the Celtics.