The Phoenix Suns pulled off one of, if not the biggest trade in NBA history by swinging a deal for Kevin Durant, further strengthening the Devin Booker, Chris Paul-led core of the team that made the NBA Finals in 2021. Durant’s Suns debut on Wednesday night only further proved how scary the Suns can be at full strength. In fact, seeing Kevin Durant in a Suns uniform caused some to scratch their eyes in disbelief. Just ask Trae Young and Jayson Tatum.

Following Durant’s efficient game in his return from a 20-game absence against the Charlotte Hornets, Young simply expressed how sobering the realization of seeing KD in a Suns uniform was. After all, guarding Durant was already a nightmare; having to guard both Durant and Devin Booker is simply an unenviable task, as was the case against the Hornets after Booker dropped 37 to lead the way.

And if there’s anyone who knows firsthand just how much of a nightmare defending Kevin Durant is, it’s Jayson Tatum, after two straight postseason battles in 2021 and 2022. Thus, it’s no surprise that Tatum agreed with Young’s take.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Tatum quote tweeted Trae Young’s post and reaffirmed the rest of the league’s worst nightmares.

“I just said the same thing 😂,” Tatum wrote in response to Young’s tweet.

At the very least, seeing Kevin Durant suit up for a Western Conference team would provide cold comfort for Jayson Tatum. Durant’s move to the Valley gives Tatum and the Celtics one less mighty foe to vanquish en route to the NBA Finals.

The Western Conference playoff picture, however, is a different story entirely. While the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies look a cut above the rest, the addition of Durant gives the Suns arguably the best player in the conference. And in the postseason, having the best player in a series could prove to be the difference-maker.

It’s unfortunate that the Suns and Celtics, as well as the Suns and Hawks, would no longer face each other this season. Those would have been must-see games with stars such as Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Trae Young battling for supremacy.