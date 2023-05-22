A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Whatever people are saying (virtually) to Jayson Tatum and company over at Twitter amid the struggles of the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, he’s not reading any of those. For one, he made sure to eliminate Twitter from his life before the start of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

“I deleted Twitter…Out of sight, out of mind,” told reporters during the postgame press conference following the Celtics’ embarrassing 128-102 loss to the Heat on the road in Game 3 Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum doesn’t need Twitter experts to tell him the obvious — that the Celtics are mightily underperforming versus the Heat. Miami actually took out what was then thought by many to be the biggest threat to the Celtics in the East when the Heat sent the Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the conference, out of the playoffs in just the first round. Now, the Heat are the Celtics’ problem, and after three games in the series, it doesn’t appear as though Boston has the answer to Miami.

In Game 3, Jayson Tatum was the leading scorer of the Celtics despite scoring just 14 points on a salty 6-for-18 shooting from the field. He was especially bad from behind the arc, connecting just once on seven 3-point attempts. So far in the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum is averaging 26.0 points but is posting just a 50.0 effective field goal percentage.

The Celtics hope they will avoid a sweep when they give it a go again this Tuesday against the Heat in Game 4.