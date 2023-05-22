Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum knows very well how tricky is the situation they are currently in. However, for him, it’s not the time for the Boston Celtics to be discouraged.

The Celtics are now trailing the Miami Heat 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals after losing Game 3 on Sunday. Making matters worse, they showed little resistance in their latest outing, with the Heatles manhandling them on their way to an easy 128-102 victory.

While it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Celtics’ morale take a hit following such embarrassment, Tatum emphasized that he and the rest of the team should focus on bouncing back instead. He understands that it might be tough for the team, but if there’s a time when they need to come together and have some pride, it is now.

“Obviously, we’re in a tough position, but we’ve got to have some pride and bounce back,” Tatum told reporters in his postgame presser when asked how he and the Celtics can move on from their disastrous showing in Game 3, per NBA TV.

True enough, Jayson Tatum couldn’t have said it any better. It’s certainly difficult to be in their shoes right now, but as the Celtics star said, they can’t let it bother them and hinder them from failing to see the task at hand.

The series is not yet over, and until the Heat make it four wins, the Celtics are not yet out of the playoffs and still have a chance to turn things around. It might be impossible given that no team that has trailed 3-0 has ever came back to win the series, but there is always room for the first time.