Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Boston Celtics are facing a pivotal Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers in order to avoid elimination. Ahead of the matchup, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett reveals a key aspect surrounding Jayson Tatum that needs to change if they want to beat the Sixers.

"The Sixers are looking like they are going into another level of play as a team… I'm anticipating the Celtics to win this Game 6 in Philly & get this back to a Game 7 in Boston." —Kevin Garnett (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/liHJMiy64P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

“When Jayson Tatum comes out and is usually on cylinders, and is hitting, it’s always a good sign. When he wasn’t hitting that shot that we love him for, it just looked like he was mental from there on out…they just didn’t look as fluid as they have been looking.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Garnett believes that Tatum was unable to find a rhythm in Game 5, and it had an adverse affect on the entire team. He later goes on to predict that the Celtics take Game 6, anticipating that Tatum would indeed find a better flow and hit the shots he usually does.

Tatum certainly didn’t have a Game 5 he would have liked to, albeit scoring 36 points. He scratched and clawed his way to this total, as he shot 11/27 from the field and 3/11 from beyond the arc. If the Celtics are going to force a Game 7, Tatum will need to have a much more efficient performance.

It will be a tall task to go to Philadelphia and knock off the Sixers, but the Celtics have already done it once in this series. If they can replicate their performance from Game 3, they should have a good chance of winning Game 6. Then the series would come down to an electrifying Game 7 at the historic TD Garden.