On Saturday, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum supported Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade during his 2023 Hall of Fame enshrinement. But that doesn't mean the young Celtic has any interest in heading to South Beach.

While walking into Wade's induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, Tatum was showered with cheers and comments from fans. One person even blurted out, “Come to the Heat!”

In response to the Miami supporter, Tatum shook his head and said “nah” before laughing it off and moving on.

Fan: “Come to the Heat!” Jayson Tatum: “Nahhhh” Jayson Tatum turns down a fan trying to recruit him to Miami 😭 (via shaan__mehta/IG) pic.twitter.com/UMk5f4PLid — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 13, 2023

The last time Jayson Tatum and the Celtics faced off against Miami, they fell in disappointing fashion in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Although Miami has a talented squad and roster Tatum's friend, Bam Adebayo, it seems as if the Green Teamer would rather exact revenge on the Heat than join them.

For Celtics fans, this is a welcome sight, as Tatum has grown into one of Boston's brightest stars. During the 2022-23 campaign, he became the first Celtic to average over 30 points per game and in the postseason he set the record for the most points in a Game 7.

TATUM GAME 7 RECORD 51 PTS. CELTICS BEAT SIXERS BY 24. 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Pbr7WBYBrN — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 14, 2023

Ideally, the Celtics will keep Tatum in green for as long as possible. The 25-year-old is still under contract, yet he has a player option in 2025 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. If Boston wants to retain the powerful combination of Tatum and fellow star Jaylen Brown, it'll have to pay the Duke alum handsomely.

As for the Heat, they'll have to search elsewhere for extra star power. Yet, with Damian Lillard vocal about leaving Portland and James Harden unhappy in Philadelphia, there are plenty of options for them.