The Philadelphia 76ers have decided to end the trade talks for James Harden and now plan to bring him back for training camp. While no one can blame the Sixers for sticking to their guns and refusing to move him unless they get what they want in return, many fans couldn't help but joke that it will lead to another situation similar to what happened when Harden wanted to get out of the Houston Rockets.

To recall, when Harden asked for a trade away from the Rockets, he made headlines when he showed up to training camp looking out of shape. After he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021, Harden had a miraculous transformation and appeared to return to his physique quickly. It led many fans to believe that he used a “fat suit” to look overweight so Houston would be forced to deal him.

Considering what's happening with the Sixers, many mocked Harden and joked that he could repeat the same move so he could get out of Philly.

James Harden showing up to training camp now that the 76ers won't trade himpic.twitter.com/OhdR6mGLrw — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) August 12, 2023

James Harden when he finds out the Sixers won’t trade him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cCHFyRMJGb — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) August 12, 2023

James Harden getting his fat suit for Sixers training camp pic.twitter.com/oylbdceyu3 — ♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ (@CamCWFL) August 12, 2023

How james harden about to pull up to camp pic.twitter.com/bDjTo3KtG4 — mattski (@geezusworld) August 12, 2023

Others also shared that if Harden ends up staying, he could opt to play bad and test the limit of the Sixers until they trade him.

James Harden with the 76ers this year:pic.twitter.com/Ei06Fq11WQ — 🦴 🏝️ (@BonesGotBizzy) August 12, 2023

James Harden hearing he has to return to Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/2lc9ZBBomz — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 12, 2023

James Harden wanted to go to the Los Angeles Clippers and pair up with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. However, while the Sixers did engage with the Clips in conversations for a potential deal, nothing materialized in the end.

All jokes aside, there's no doubt that the Sixers' decision could lead to an awkward situation. While it's true that Harden is under contract, his history of forcing trades is well documented. He did it in Houston and Brooklyn, and sure enough, his camp knows how to navigate such predicament and come out with what they want in the end.