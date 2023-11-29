Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is surprisingly the favorite to win the NBA in-season tournament MVP despite underwhelming stats

There are eight teams left in the first edition of the NBA in-season tournament, including the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

Not only will there be a prize for the team that wins, but an MVP trophy handed out. Heading into the quarterfinals, the leading MVP candidate is Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, with +550 odds. Right behind Tatum is Kings’ DeAaron Fox, with +650 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Bucks’ Damian Lillard is in third with +650 odds while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James are tied for fourth with +850 odds.

What’s surprising about Tatum being the leader in the odds race is he hasn’t played incredibly. While he’s one of the top players in the NBA, his stats haven’t been off the charts this tournament as he’s averaged 21.8 points per game. Not bad, just not worthy of the title ‘most valuable.’ However, the Celtics are the favorites to win the tournament and since he’s Boston’s best player, it will boost his odds for the MVP.

After Tatum, De’Aaron Fox has been on fire for the Kings. He has scored at least 29 points in all three games he’s played. He could be at a disadvantage since he missed the first game of the in-season tournament with an injury, but this shouldn’t discount him given how well he’s played. Against the Spurs, Fox had 43 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He then had 36 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. Damian Lillard has also been more consistent than Fox, putting up a minimum of 27 points in every game and at least 30 in three out of the four group stage matches.

Of all the top contenders, Tatum may have had the least exciting performance during the group stage. Hopefully in the knockout rounds he either puts up an MVP showing to earn the title, or another player like Fox or Lillard wins.