The New York Mets were swept for the first time all season this weekend by the Tampa Bay Rays. Their excellent offense and pitching both disappeared at different points, leading to frustrating home losses. Good news did come out of Sunday's loss, however, as reinforcements are on the way. And it has nothing to do with the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced a start date for Mark Vientos' injury rehab in Syracuse.

“He's playing Tuesday for Syracuse,” Mendoza said of Vientos, referencing the AAA Syracuse Mets. He said, “We'll see how that goes” when asked about the length of the rehab assignment.

Vientos suffered a hamstring injury in the Mets' June 2 game against the Dodgers. The injury interrupted a poor season for Vientos, with just a .678 OPS through 53 games. In 111 regular-season games last season, he posted an .837 OPS and was dominant in the postseason. That has not been the case this year for the third baseman.

Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) doubles during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field.
Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on potentially spending his whole career with MetsBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches during a Spring Training workout at Clover Park.
Mets’ Frankie Montas nearing return from injuryZachary Howell ·
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) looks on in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Mets outfielder suffers concerning injury setbackAlex House ·
Mets news: New York makes pitching roster move after Kodai Senga injury
Mets make pitching roster move after Kodai Senga injuryChris Spiering ·
Jun 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) looks on in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Carlos Mendoza drops harsh reality check after Kodai Senga injuryMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) watch as starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) is tended to after sustaining an injury during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
Mets news: Kodai Senga going on IL after exiting start with hamstring injuryZachary Howell ·

The Mets also have Sean Manaea continuing his rehab assignment from a pre-season oblique injury. He allowed three earned runs in 4.1 innings with A+ Brooklyn this week, sparking some concerns about the veteran pitcher. Frankie Montas is also entering a rehab assignment just as Kodai Senga hits the injured list.

All of that to say, the Mets are far from a perfect team this year. While Juan Soto has stepped up after a sluggish start, they still have a lot of questions to answer. A sweep at the hands of the Rays, especially one where they allowed 24 runs in three games, highlights those issues.

The Mets look to erase their sweep when they hit the road for three games against the Braves this week. Meanwhile, eyes will be on the minors, where multiple key players continue to work their way back from injury.