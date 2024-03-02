Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were once teammates on a promising Dallas Mavericks team. The situation did not work out in the end and Porzingis was traded.
Porzingis now plays for a talented Boston Celtics team with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, Doncic is playing alongside another superstar in Kyrie Irving.
Porzingis' Celtics defeated the Mavs on Friday, however, as the big man scored 24 points and added six rebounds. Luka Doncic addressed Porzingis' performance and his fit with the Celtics after the game, via Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated.
“He was just popping and shooting that thing, you know? He's been a great addition to them,” Doncic said of Porzingis. “I talked to him for a little bit and he's really happy that he's here. So, I'm happy for him, too.”
Luka Doncic ‘happy' for ex-teammate Kristaps Porzingis
When the New York Knicks originally selected Kristaps Porzingis fourth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, there were a number of critics. But Porzingis silenced his doubters and displayed signs of stardom early in his career.
Prior to the 2019-20 season, Porzingis joined Dallas. The Mavericks had a young superstar by the name of Luka Doncic who was catching everyone's attention around the NBA. Dallas believed Luka and Porzingis could become the next great NBA duo.
Although Porzingis' time in Dallas did not go according to plan, he and Doncic did have some memorable moments together. However, the Mavericks ended up trading Porzingis to the Washington Wizards during the 2021-22 campaign.
Porzingis is now enjoying his first year with the Celtics, who currently hold the NBA's best record. There were question marks about his NBA future after the Mavericks decided to trade him, but Porzingis has revitalized his career.
Luka Doncic was impressed by Porzingis' performance on Friday. Doncic also thinks Porzingis fits well in Boston. The Celtics needed a reliable post presence alongside Tatum and Brown, and Porzingis certainly addresses that need.
The Celtics are regarded as a legitimate NBA Finals contender. Meanwhile, Luka and the Mavs have serious playoff aspirations. They have endured some ups and downs during the 2023-24 season, but Dallas features the potential to upset the best teams in the Western Conference.