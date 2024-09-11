Fans know Celtics star Jayson Tatum pays close attention to his style, perhaps influenced by Russell Westbrook's quirky game-day fits. Recently, Tatum graced a party on Coach Fashion Week, co-hosted by the brand and Perfect Magazine on Monday. The brand had debuted its latest collection on the High Line, and they made the latest NBA champion into the face of their men's fragrance line. At the party, the Celtics star also joined Hollywood stars Charles Melton and Storm Reid.

From his post on X, formerly Twitter, Tatum looked like he had a blast at the party.

The Celtics star shines

As the face of the Coach for Men fragrance collection, Jayson Tatum admitted that the modeling business was still new to him.

“It was a unique experience for me,” Tatum said, via Kristen Tauer for Women's Wear Daily. “I'd never been to a fashion show, so that was my first one. The environment was great. It was faster than I thought it would be.”

He also answered questions about the Celtics' 2025 title defense. “Hopefully we can try to win again,” he said.

The modern NBA has allowed its players to express themselves through their style, giving players like Jayson Tatum a chance to grace Coach Fashion Week and try modeling on the side. Another player with a notable fashion sense is the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, whose colorful ensembles have become as much a part of his image as his stellar on-court play.

Other similar players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Tyler Herro, and, of course, the one who started it all, Russell Westbrook.

NBA models

How did NBA players become influencers in the fashion sphere? The famous “tunnel walks,” or the players' pre-game arrival routine, have shown fans that pro basketball players also have their own aesthetic, turning into a semi-runway show where they can present their latest collections.

“I believe NBA style culture is another avenue for players to express their showmanship,” the stylist Marcus Paul said, via Nick Remsen for CNN Style. Previously, Paul had worked with Gilgeous-Alexander for a Converse campaign and Luka Doncic on a shoot for Esquire magazine.

Paul added, “The tunnel is a competitive runway. Players are having fun with fashion and battling each other in the tunnel. So they are battling each other on and off the court.”

As expected, pro players' competitive nature seeps outside of the game and into their daily activities like dressing up. After all, you can't play well if you don't enter the arena looking or feeling good about yourself.