Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the cusp of greatness and has a chance to bring his city their first-ever NBA Championship as his squad secured the top seed in the Western Conference. The All-Star point guard is also long overdue for his own sneaker, but his recent contract and extension at Converse Basketball points to all the signs of a signature model on the way. Check our out Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander first signed to Converse after the 2019-20 season following a short stint with Nike. The brand's exclusivity, creative freedom, and untapped potential is what drew the OKC star to the Converse star and now he'll be signing a lucrative extension to expand his role at the company. Per Converse and Boardroom, Gilgeous-Alexander will become the Creative Director of Converse Basketball, signing a multi-year extension and receiving a full signature shoe & apparel line in 2025.
Since 2020, we've seen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rock several different iterations of the Converse All-Star BB series, including one of the best sneakers at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, but this will be the first time he receives his own signature model. Over the years, Gilgeous-Alexander has become more active in the creative process for the brand, venturing into lifestyle sneakers and clothing as well. He's fully brought the brand back to prominence with his play on the court and now signing-on to be the face of Converse, he'll be entrenched in everything that goes into his vision and direction.
We're ready, @shaiglalex.
Announcing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as our new creative director of Converse Basketball.
Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/rLgXxmAiGE
— Converse (@Converse) April 18, 2024
“It's just crazy that it's come full circle, [Converse] has given me a platform and I'm forever thankful,” Gilgeous-Alexander told Boardroom's Nick DePaula.
At just 25 years old, the Kentucky alum is already building his personal brand off the court with a recent AT&T commercial with teammate Chet Holmgren and becoming the face of SKIMS for the partnership with the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander takes his style very seriously, so it's already clear that he'll only be putting forth the best as the creative head for Converse. We've seen a small glimpse of what he can do with his recent Converse Shai Run Star Motion Platform shoe.
Converse CEO Jared Carver was quoted saying “At Converse, we serve creators. And Shai embodies every sense of the word…This expanded partnership is a natural progression of our collaboration, and we look forward to introducing Shai's signature line and creating the next phase of Converse Basketball, together.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is wearing a custom Converse All-Star BB Trilliant by @DarkPhilKnight for #NBAAllStar 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUamCebL22
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 19, 2024
While it has always been the norm for the NBA's biggest athletes to have their own signature lines, we see many more players take executive-like roles at companies and expand their creative input off the court. Lakers' Austin Reaves and Mavericks' Kyrie Irving have inked similar deals with their respective brands, so it comes as no surprise to see an eclectic personality like SGA take his creativity to the next level. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what Converse has in store for the future and we'll be first in line for Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature shoe.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently awaiting their opponent for the first round of the NBA Playoffs and it'll be the first time the Thunder hold the top seed since 2012-13. During the Regular Season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points per game, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. He's tops in the NBA at getting to the free-throw line and he'll look to help his team cruise into the next stage of the Playoffs.