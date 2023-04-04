Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature shoe, Tatum 1, is set to release this week. Fans are excited for the next Jordan Tatum 1s, and Tatum dropped a hype video for the sneakers on Tuesday, per Tatum’s Twitter.

I always dreamt about this moment #Tatum1 pic.twitter.com/VMpo1fdr14 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 4, 2023

“I always dreamt about this moment #Tatum1,” he wrote.

In the video, Jayson Tatum is asked if he “always” knew, to which he replies, “Yeah, I knew.” The video will only increase interest in the new Jordan Tatum 1 shoe.

He’s previously worn Jordan Tatum 1s, but the release means something even more to Jayson Tatum. Tatum recently stated that he hopes the sneaker release will allow fans to be able to “connect” with him, per Hypebeast.

“I want people to feel like they can connect to me,” Tatum said. “I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put the shoe on, I felt like I was in sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together.”

There’s no question that Jayson Tatum is one of the most notable stars in the NBA. He’s in the midst of an impressive season, averaging over 30 points per game for the Celtics. Tatum is also dishing out 4.6 assists and grabbing just under nine rebounds per contest. He’s led the Celtics to a quality 2022-23 campaign as well.

On and off the court, the sky’s the limit for Jayson Tatum.