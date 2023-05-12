The ending of a script can completely alter your perception of the first hour-and-a-half of a movie. Look at The Usual Suspects or Fight Club. With the Boston Celtics postseason life hanging in the balance and his superstar reputation nearly in tatters, Jayson Tatum delivered his own epic plot twist against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

His colossal struggles- 5-of-21 from the floor, missed first 11 shots- faded into obscurity, as his fantastic finish in the fourth quarter made the rest of the evening’s narrative instantly irrelevant. His four made 3-pointers down the stretch may have not just cliched the 95-86 win but also could be the Tatum awakening fans have been waiting for in this series.

That will be answered in Game 7 on Sunday. By then, Twitter might finally gravitate back down to earth, as the whole NBA world is still processing one of the most improbable reversals ever witnessed in sports.

“Jayson Tatum ruined and saved the season in the same game,” Boston Diehards perfectly said.



Jayson Tatum: never showed up to class, but aced the final. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 12, 2023

Jayson Tatum ruined and saved the season in the same game — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) May 12, 2023

jaylen brown to jayson tatum: pic.twitter.com/e92c5Sk8hD — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

An alternate ending that excluded that late barrage of threes and resulted in the Sixers reaching their first conference finals in 22 years is the director’s cut Doc Rivers desperately wanted. But it would have put the Celtics’ All-NBA wing in a very different light. It may not be fair given his importance to the franchise these last few years, but Tatum would have been labeled a fraud by many had he not erupted.

“Jayson Tatum legit saved his legacy in 7 minutes bro I am speechless,” Twitter user Chi said.



Jayson Tatum legit saved his legacy in 7 minutes bro I am speechless — Chi☀️ (@therechigoes) May 12, 2023

Jayson Tatum legitimately just saved himself and his legacy right there in a way that I’ve never seen a player save themselves — Max (@lissnx14) May 12, 2023

Tatum finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. A fairly stuffed stat sheet for someone who was an offensive liability most of the night. That feels like an alternate universe ago.

Boston hopes that their star does not get sucked back into that terrifying dimension in their do-or-die standoff with Philly.