Boston's past meets Boston's future.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been humming right along so far on the 2023-24 NBA season, currently holders of the best record in the NBA by no small margin–the next closest team to the Celtics, the Minnesota Timberwolves, are a whopping four and a half games behind the men in green for the NBA lead. Meanwhile, Tatum himself has been playing at seemingly an MVP level so far this year for Boston, putting up monstrous stat lines on a nightly basis while also seamlessly integrating costars Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

Still, every now and then, even someone as accomplished as Jayson Tatum gets starstruck. That most recently happened for the 25 year-old when he met Celtics icon Larry Bird pregame at this week's All-Star game in Indianapolis, where Tatum is a starter for the Eastern Conference.

After the high-profile interaction, Tatum relayed his immediate reaction to former NBA sixth man of the year Jamal Crawford, working the sidelines for TNT for the contest.

“I met Larry Bird tonight for the first time, I’d never met Larry Bird in my life,” said Tatum, via ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Larry Bird authored a dynasty for the Celtics in the 1980s, a dynasty that Jayson Tatum and his teammates are hoping to replicate in the modern era. Of course, the first step in establishing a dynasty is winning championship number one, and Boston sure looks like the favorite to do just that this year.