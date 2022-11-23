Published November 23, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Wednesday night will feature two of the top teams in the NBA going toe-to-toe in a marquee matchup with a lot riding on it. The good news for the Boston Celtics is that cornerstone superstar Jayson Tatum will be available as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Tatum popped up on the injury report on Monday for the Celtics with an ankle sprain and he was initially tagged as questionable against the Mavs. According to Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla, however, the three-time All-Star has been able to recover in time for Wednesday’s contest. Tatum is set to start for Boston without any limitations, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

This is certainly a welcome development not only for Celtics supporters but for basketball fans in general as well. We all now get to see Tatum battle it out against Luka Doncic in what should be an epic encounter between two of the brightest young superstars in the game today.

It is also worth noting that according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs also expect Spencer Dinwiddie to suit up against the Celtics despite dealing with a shoulder injury. Doncic will have the Robin to his Batman on the court as they look to take down the Celtics’ powerhouse duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It is on.

Boston is coming off a loss after their nine-game winning streak came to an end on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. The Mavs, on the other hand, have lost two out of their last three games and will be looking to get back to winning ways at the expense of the Celtics.