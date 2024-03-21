The Boston Celtics picked up a 122-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, and Jayson Tatum picked up a technical during the game, which prompted him to have a conversation with Scott Foster. Tatum explained the situation after the game when speaking to the media.
“I just feel like, with the way the game was going, there was a lot of back-and-forth,” Jayson Tatum said, via Jack Simone of Celtics Blog. “There was a lot of things being said to the refs [from both sides]… So, why pick that time?… But we talked about it, agree to disagree, and then we moved on. Feel like I haven't gotten a tech in a while. Should be alright. I ain't gonna miss no playoff games or anything like that.”
Luckily for the Celtics, the technical did not cost them the game, as they closed out a tight one against the Bucks, who are viewed as their main competition in the Eastern Conference. Some have concerns about the Celtics closing out tight games, but this should help a little bit, even though the Bucks got back into the game a bit down the stretch.
How the Bucks crept back into the game with zone defense
Tatum explained how the Celtics were impacted by the Bucks' zone defense, which made the game tighter.
“It was one or two possessions where we might've lost the ball,” Tatum said, via Simone. “I mean, one time KP threw it to where he thought KP was. He relocated, threw it out of bounds. But we got some good looks. I say it all the time; it's a make-or-miss league… The toughest part was we weren't getting any stops… Letting them set their defense… They got hot. Credit to them.”
This type of tight game and chess match with the Bucks could be telling for a potential playoff series.
Celtics' upcoming road trip
The Celtics will now go on a lengthy road trip that starts on Friday. Boston will play the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks twice, New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets on the road before returning home for an exciting matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 3. Tatum spoke about the upcoming road trip.
“Obviously, we want to win every game we play,” Tatum said, via Simone. “So, it starts with Friday. Going into Detroit. It's a good test for us. Playing on national TV. Playing against the Bucks and then playing Detroit… Can we play the same way?… Looking forward to it. We're going to be gone a long time. But it's all a part of it.”
The Celtics will be favored in every game on this road trip. It will be interesting to see if they can win every game during this stretch.